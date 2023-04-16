Physician Managed Locum agencies are bringing change to Staffing Model

ProLocums redefines the way staffing solutions are offered by keeping the hiring process faster, digital, efficient, and transparent.
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 50,000 physicians take up locum jobs annually. Driven by this growing demand, the medical industry is now turning to adopting a personalized smart workforce hiring solution. ProLocums is pleased to announce the launch of a physician-friendly digital healthcare staffing platform that connects healthcare facilities with quality physicians seeking locum assignments through its AI-based platform.
How is ProLocums different?
1. Pay Transparency: ProLocums is among the trailblazers of this model where locum pay rates are published on the platform. This is great for doctors, so they can make informed decision about the job submission without wasting time. However, we run the risk of continuing to work with their current recruiters and haggling rather than signing up.
2. Less Overhead Model: ProLocums has delivered an advanced digital solution, where doctors can apply for locum positions without conversing with the recruiter. This platform allows physicians to raise their invoices, where all timesheets are digital. The company's recruiters are like physician advocates to help them with every step.
3. Credentialing: Hospital credentialing applications can be filled out more quickly with their digital credentialing application. The company is also working on a solution to reduce the time physicians spend filling out hospital licensing and credentialing applications. On this platform, physicians can manage CME and store their credentials. When applying for a subsequent position, all documents are sent with a single click, saving time and effort.
4. Physician Revenue: The company approximately adds 20% to the bill rate. Like any other company, ProLocums also has a lot of expenses for marketing while trying to add more physicians to their platform and build our brand. The company anticipate being able to share more with our physicians and reduce those costs within the next year or so.
5. Commission for recruiters: Recruiters typically receive a base salary and a commission based on revenue (difference between physician pay rate and bill rate). The company didn't want the recruiters to force providers to increase their commission. The recruiters receive a commission based on the number of shifts filled in addition to their base salary instead of any incentive.
6. Partners in Healthcare: The company currently have approximately 15 physician partners, some of whom are also involved in management. The company always welcomes new partners.
7. Physician Collaboration: If physicians want to get involved in the company, ProLocums rely on the support of the physicians' community. ProLocums would like to invite physicians to review the platform, where they can check locum jobs with complete information about pay and location and not just job listings!
Did physician management and ownership make any difference?
Getting connected with physician-owned businesses unlike just management is beyond financial. There will be a sense of camaraderie, having each other's back, the chance to share jobs, and the ability to use the group's expertise to lower the cost of taking care of our own family's health needs. We've already put a few things into action and will be adding more features to help our physicians and hospital partners.
“Currently, the locums market is not physician-friendly since agencies charge nearly 40-60% as a commission rate. We started studying the model, collaborated with a few healthcare administrators, and created ProLocums, a digital platform for locums, with the objective of bringing transparency to the industry while disrupting the locum commission market,” said Ish Singla, Co-Founder of ProLocums.
About ProLocums
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, ProLocums aims to be the trusted locum staffing solution partner for care facilities across the United States to provide patient-centric care. To learn more about how ProLocums redefines the healthcare staffing model, visit https://www.prolocums.com/.
