Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio Offers Sustainable Floral Solutions for Corporate Events

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, under the direction of Althea Wiles, is pleased to announce its availability for creating corporate events using locally-sourced flowers from regional flower farmers. With a commitment to sustainability and community support, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio offers corporate clients an opportunity to enhance their events while championing local businesses and reducing environmental impact.

Corporate events represent a unique opportunity to showcase a company's values and ethos. By partnering with Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, businesses can align their events with sustainable practices and support the local economy. Utilizing locally-grown flowers not only reduces carbon footprint but also contributes to the livelihood of nearby flower farmers.

Althea Wiles, the creative force behind Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, emphasizes the benefits of incorporating local flowers into corporate events. "Utilizing locally-sourced blooms adds a distinctive touch to corporate gatherings while promoting environmental stewardship and community engagement," says Wiles. "Corporate clients appreciate the authenticity and sustainability that comes with choosing local florists and supporting regional flower farmers."

In addition to corporate events, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio offers bespoke floral arrangements for corporate gifts, employee recognition programs, and office decor. By choosing locally-made floral arrangements, businesses can enhance their brand image while fostering meaningful connections with clients, employees, and stakeholders.

With a wealth of experience in the floral industry and a dedication to sustainability, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio is well-positioned to meet the needs of corporate clients seeking eco-conscious floral solutions. From small-scale meetings to large-scale conferences, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio provides personalized service and exquisite floral designs tailored to each client's vision and budget.

Wiles is also a respected florist coach under her business, J Althea Creative. Through J Althea Creative, she teaches other florists how to source flowers from their own local flower farms, further bolstering her credibility in sustainable floral practices.

For more information about Althea Wiles and her floral design endeavors, please visit Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio at https://www.roseofsharon-eventflorist.com/ and J Althea Creative https://www.jaltheacreative.com/.

For media inquiries about Althea Wiles please contact:

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email: meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

About Althea Wiles:

Althea Wiles, the creative force behind Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and J Althea Creative, is a highly respected figure in the floral industry. With a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College, an Arkansas Master Florist Certification and 30 years of experience, she orchestrates 75-100 weddings and events annually, receiving industry accolades and shaping a lasting legacy. As the education director of J Althea Creative, she imparts her expertise to mentor budding florists, cementing her reputation as a visionary and influencer in the field. Her work has been featured in prominent media outlets such as Homes & Gardens, The Knot, Wedding Chicks and more, and she annually contributes striking installations to the Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, further solidifying her impact on the industry.

Beyond her prolific event orchestrations, Althea is deeply committed to the ethos of the slow flowers movement. Leveraging her extensive network of local flower farms, she champions sustainable practices within her business, fostering a symbiotic relationship between her craft and the environment. Through Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, she creates breathtaking arrangements that not only captivate the eye but also uphold ethical and eco-conscious principles. As the educational luminary at J Althea Creative, she shares her wealth of knowledge with aspiring florists, instilling in them not just the technical skills but also the ethical imperatives of sustainable floral design. Her consultancy serves as a beacon for those seeking to harmonize their passion for floristry with a commitment to environmental stewardship. Follow Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio at @roseofsharonfloral on Instagram.

