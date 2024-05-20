Vibrant Occasions Reveals Exclusive Menu Item on Local News Segment for Upcoming Philanthropy Soirée

Founder of ALS In Wonderland Lara Blume McGee with chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions on THV 11's The Vine. Chef Serge Krikorian reveals Willy Wonka-inspired recipe on THV 11's The Vine. Chef Serge Krikorian creates sticky pork on a bed of blueberry sushi rice on THV 11's The Vine. THV 11's The Vine host Adam Bledsoe samples a Vibrant Occasions dish by chef Serge Krikorian.

The Willy Wonka-inspired menu, featuring sticky pork on blueberry sushi rice, promises a whimsical culinary experience.

Our Willy Wonka-inspired menu is crafted to bring whimsy and wonder to the evening, perfectly aligning with the event’s theme of ‘A World of Pure Imagination.’” — Serge Krikorian

BENTON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions delighted audiences on THV 11’s The Vine, joining host Adam Bledsoe and founder of ALS In Wonderland Foundation Lara Blume McGee to discuss an exciting upcoming event. The appearance showcased a tantalizing sneak peek of the menu for the ALS In Wonderland Foundation's 10th Annual ALS Soirée, themed "A World of Pure Imagination."

During the segment, chef Serge wowed viewers by preparing sticky pork on a bed of blueberry sushi rice, an inventive dish that will feature on the exclusive Willy Wonka-inspired menu at the event. This particular dish was inspired by the blueberry gum scene from the Willy Wonka movie. This segment marked the reveal of one of the many culinary surprises in store for guests.

In a playful moment, founder of ALS In Wonderland Foundation Lara Blume McGee mentioned that she doesn’t even know what’s on the surprise menu for the event. Host Adam Bledsoe asked, “Are you nervous about that?” to which Lara confidently replied, “No, you know what? I trust him.”

Event Details:

Date: May 23, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Junior League of Little Rock

Tickets: https://e.givesmart.com/events/wAF/

"We had an amazing time on The Vine, sharing a glimpse of the culinary delights we’re preparing for the ALS Soirée," said chef Serge Krikorian. "Our Willy Wonka-inspired menu is crafted to bring whimsy and wonder to the evening, perfectly aligning with the event’s theme of ‘A World of Pure Imagination.’ We’re thrilled to support the ALS In Wonderland Foundation and their incredible work."

“Our events are an experience and we want people to leave the event and want to come back. Please come out and support those living with ALS in the state of Arkansas,” said Lara Blume McGee. She goes on to say, “2012 was our first year. My father Coach Richard Blume had ALS. He was diagnosed in 2009 and passed away in 2015. We started the organization together and I am keeping it going.”

The ALS In Wonderland Soirée is more than just a night of fantastic food; it’s a fashion show extravaganza aimed at raising funds for the ALS In Wonderland Foundation. Founded by Lara Blume McGee in memory of her father, the foundation supports ALS patients and their families in Arkansas through various programs and services.

Attendees can secure their Golden Ticket now to be part of this extraordinary event via https://e.givesmart.com/events/wAF/.

For more information about tickets and sponsorships, please visit www.alsinwonderland.com/goldenticket or contact 501.492.6955.

Join us at the "World of Pure Imagination" and make dreams come true while supporting a special cause.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

To explore the array of catering options offered at Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Mary Krikorian

Managing Partner

Vibrant Occasions

Email: mary@vibrantoccasionscatering.com

For media inquiries about Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Meredith Corning

PR Agency

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email: meredith@meredithcorning.com

About ALS In Wonderland Foundation:

ALS In Wonderland Foundation is dedicated to creating awareness and providing support for individuals and families affected by ALS in Arkansas. Founded by Lara Blume McGee, the foundation offers various programs and services to assist ALS patients and their caregivers during their journey with the disease.

For media inquiries about ALS In Wonderland Foundation, please contact:

Lara Blume McGee

Founder

ALS In Wonderland Foundation

@als_inwonderland

Email: lara@alsinwonderland.com