Trooper-Involved Shooting on State Route 101 in Tempe

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, at approximately 1:58 a.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) state trooper stopped with a vehicle which was parked on the left shoulder of southbound State Route 101 in the area just south of University Drive (milepost 53) in Tempe, AZ. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle recently reported for erratic driving behavior. The trooper attempted to contact the driver of the vehicle, who then refused to follow commands and barricaded himself inside the vehicle.

At approximately 2:26 a.m., the driver brandished a handgun, which resulted in a trooper-involved shooting.

The suspect is deceased.

No troopers were injured.

The AZDPS Major Incident Division is investigating this incident.

This information is preliminary, and the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be provided when they become available.