Governor Newsom Proclaims Wildfire Preparedness Week 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 5-11, 2024, as “Wildfire Preparedness Week.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

California and much of the West are experiencing more challenging wildfire seasons amid intensifying climate impacts. With our state on the frontlines of this growing threat, my Administration is taking unprecedented action to make our communities more resilient to wildfire and improve forest health.

Over the past five years, we’ve advanced historic investments to step up forest management and other projects that decrease catastrophic wildfire risk, fund robust emergency response efforts, and purchase state-of-the-art firefighting equipment and technology. Thanks in part to these efforts, as well as improved weather conditions, California last year saw many fewer structures destroyed compared to prior years.

CAL FIRE has also made significant progress on fuels reduction and mitigation, with more than 105,500 acres of fuels treatment last year. Fuels reduction projects are vital to slowing and reducing the intensity of wildfires and provide areas from which fire personnel can safely and aggressively suppress fires. Developing and maintaining these vital projects across the state will remain an ongoing focus to protect our communities.

This year’s Wildfire Preparedness Week theme, meeting the mission through partnerships, emphasizes the importance of collaboration and collective responsibility in reducing and managing wildfire risk. Californians can make their neighborhoods safer by creating defensible space around homes, hardening homes, developing wildfire action plans and teaming up to join Fire Safe Councils and Firewise Communities, which work to regularly assess wildfire risk and prioritize action to address it.

All of us have an essential role in protecting ourselves, loved ones, and communities from wildfire. During Wildfire Preparedness Week, I encourage all Californians to visit ReadyForWildfire.org to learn about steps we can take to prepare for wildfire season and help prevent loss of life and property. Together, we can create a more fire resilient California.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 5-11, 2024, as “Wildfire Preparedness Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 1st day of May 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

