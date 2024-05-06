Shelf-Life Testing Market is anticipated to reach US$6.961 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.86%
The shelf-life testing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% from US$4.099 billion in 2022 to US$6.961 billion by 2029.
The shelf-life testing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% from US$4.099 billion in 2022 to US$6.961 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the shelf-life testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6.961 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The key growth drivers to propel the shelf-life testing market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing demand for packaged food products that are already processed and are generally frozen to preserve their shelf life over time. These packaged food & beverage products are gaining popularity worldwide due to their easy-to-prepare and consumer nature which makes it convenient for the consumer and saves a lot of time for them. For instance, by 2025 the Indian food processing market is estimated to reach $535 billion and growing at a CAGR of 15.2%. Hence, the growing demand for packaged food products is expected to propel growth in the market.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of shelf-life testing in the market is the growing safety regulations regarding food products and several regulations by several governments across the globe that need to be complied with by major food product manufacturers to increase the shelf-life of the food products without compromising the integrity of the food are anticipated to fuel the shelf-life testing market over the forecast period.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/shelf-life-testing-market
The shelf-life testing market, by parameter, is divided into four types- microbial contamination, rancidity, nutrient stability, and organoleptic properties. The different parameters for shelf-life testing are there to analyze the shelf-life of the product more precisely, for instance, the rancidity in food products can create odor due to spoilage of oil or fats in the food product and it is necessary to avoid this during shelf-life testing that is why it is checked during the tests. Hence, the different parameters for shelf-life testing are expected to boost market growth.
The shelf-life testing market, by food tested, is divided into six types- packaged food, beverages, bakery, meat & meat products, dairy & dairy products, and processed fruits & vegetables. Different foods can be tested using shelf-life testing to maintain the integrity and quality of the food for a longer time for instance, the packaged food products that are gaining popularity among the general public are growing in demand and several packaged food manufacturers are making significant moves to improve the shelf-life testing the products which in turn is expected to propel growth in the market.
The shelf-life testing market, by method, is divided into two types- real-time and accelerated. There are different methods by which the shelf-life of food products is tested for instance, in real-time shelf-life testing the food product quality is monitored throughout the storage period to ensure it is not spoiled or damaged due to harsh environmental conditions. Therefore, the different methods for shelf-life testing are expected to fuel the market.
The shelf-life testing market, by technology, is divided into two types- equipment & kit-based and manual tests. Different technologies in shelf-life testing can be used to test different parameters for analyzing the shelf-life of the product for instance, in equipment & kit-based tests there are different equipment used to test the food products, and the analysis is done accordingly therefore, the different technologies for shelf-life testing are predicted to propel growth in the market over the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the shelf-life testing market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing demand for packaged food across several countries in the region especially China with a rising population in the country. Also, the growth in different processed food manufacturers in the region is contributing to the rise in the demand for required and trustworthy shelf-life testing to maintain the food quality and integrity hence, the growth is expected to be prominent in the Asia Pacific region for the shelf-life testing market.
The research includes several key players from the shelf-life testing market, such as Agrifood Technology, Symbio Laboratories, ALS Limited, SGS SA, Intertek Group Plc, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, Eurofins NSC US Inc., and Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the shelf-life testing market using the following criteria:
• By Parameter
o Microbial Contamination
o Rancidity
o Nutrient Stability
o Organoleptic Properties
o Others
• By Food Tested
o Packaged Food
o Beverages
o Bakery
o Meat & Meat Products
o Dairy & Dairy Products
o Processed fruits & Vegetables
o Others
• By Method
o Real-Time
o Accelerated
• By Technology
o Equipment & Kit Based
o Manual Tests
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Agrifood Technology
• Symbio Laboratories
• ALS Limited
• SGS SA
• Intertek Group Plc
• R J Hill Laboratories Limited
• Eurofins NSC US Inc.
• Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd.
Explore More Reports:
• Food Certification Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-certification-market
• Global Food Enzymes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-food-enzymes-market
• Global Food Glazing Agents Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-food-glazing-agents-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn