VADOC Celebrates Correctional Officers Week

Agency News

Agency News May 03, 2024

This week, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) recognizes the men and women who promote long-lasting public safety and serve on the front lines of Virginia’s prisons.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has proclaimed May 5 through May 11 to be Correctional Officers Week in Virginia, honoring correctional officers serving the Commonwealth.

“Every day and around the clock, the VADOC’s correctional officers demonstrate excellence by carrying out the Department’s mission of serving Virginians and keeping the public safe,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “It takes a unified effort from all VADOC employees to provide a positive influence and secure environment for inmates, and correctional officers are often the first line of communication for the inmate population. Our officers deserve to be in the spotlight for their hard work, valor, and devotion.”

The VADOC’s correctional officers help the agency ensure public safety by providing effective incarceration. Correctional officers also aid in treatment and the re-entry process, which helps to provide former inmates with a successful transition back into society.

Correctional Officers Week is also a great time to learn about how to become a correctional officer at the VADOC. There are multiple openings throughout the Commonwealth. To view opportunities, please visit https://vadoc.virginia.gov/job-opportunities/ and apply. The Department offers excellent state benefits, a sign-on bonus, paid training, and numerous opportunities for career growth.

The VADOC will recognize its Correctional Officers this week. The Department is the largest state agency in Virginia and more than half of its employees are correctional officers.