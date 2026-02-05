Jermiah “Jerry” Fitz Appointed as Chief Deputy Director of VADOC

Agency News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Governor Abigail Spanberger has announced the appointment of Jermiah “Jerry” Fitz as the Chief Deputy Director of the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), effective February 3, 2026.

“I want to thank Governor Spanberger for the chance to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia and work alongside Director Walters as we move the agency forward,” said Chief Deputy Director Fitz. “The field of corrections sees both the best times and the most challenging times for the people we encounter. Long-lasting public safety depends upon our agency doing the right things for the right reasons.”

Chief Deputy Director Fitz brings nearly 30 years of experience in corrections and public safety to this role, having served in a variety of leadership positions throughout the agency.

He began his career in 1997 at District #14 in Danville, Virginia as a Surveillance Officer, and rose to the rank of Chief Probation Officer in Chesterfield County in 2013, later serving in Henrico County. Fitz has led VADOC’s Central Region as Regional Administrator for Community Corrections and later the Eastern Region as Regional Administrator for Institutions. His experience also includes serving as the agency’s Legislative Liaison, Corrections Operations Administrator, and most recently, Deputy Director of Community Corrections since March 2025. Chief Deputy Director Fitz earned his B.S. in Criminal Justice from Old Dominion University.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to Chief Deputy Director Fitz on his appointment, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to work with him to advance our public safety mission.” Director Walters said.