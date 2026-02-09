VADOC Announces Launch of New Inmate Tablets at Four Pilot Facili...

Agency News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Joseph Walters today announced the successful launch of new inmate tablets at four pilot sites: Baskerville Correctional Center, Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, Green Rock Correctional Center, and Lawrenceville Correctional Center.

This milestone represents the culmination of efforts by VADOC corrections team members and vendor partners ViaPath and Abilis to modernize inmate tablets and the services accessible to inmates utilizing modern tablets.

“This launch is a key moment in our commitment to providing quality services to inmates in our care while utilizing modern technology and infrastructure,” said Director Walters. “Tablet services include telephone capabilities through the tablets, streaming music, movies, games, and secure messaging for inmates with their loved ones. I thank everyone involved in this exciting project for their commitment to safely enhancing these technologies.”

The VADOC plans to fully deliver the tablet expansion to all of its facilities statewide following the conclusion of the pilot period. The process is expected to be completed within the next several months.