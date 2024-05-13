Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,659 in the last 365 days.

Initial launch on Kickstarter of new works in the "Moons Landscape" series by a Japanese maker of orreries

Moons Landscape | Mars System & Saturn System

Revolving models of astronomical objects based on the theme of moon systems

Mars System GIF

GIF image: Planet and Moons revolving over a Moon Relief

Moons landscape on the shelf

MORIYA-SHI, IBARAKI, JAPAN, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- olenoides, a Japanese manufacturer of orreries, will be launching new astronomical models called "Moons Landscape" for the first time on Kickstarter.

These unique models are based on the theme of moon systems, with planet and moons revolving over a moon relief.

Rich in artistry, they fit the extraordinary perspective of "the view from a moon" into a palm-sized glass dome, allowing appreciation every day on a desk or at bedside.

They are easy to enjoy, with features like quiet, cordless operation and battery life of six months or more.

There are two types: the Mars System and the Saturn System.

Launch is scheduled for 7:00 (U.S. Eastern time) / 4:00 (Pacific time) on May 20, 2024, and will last for 46 days until Independence Day on July 4.
Quantities are limited, and there is a 50% off reward.

Akihiro Shimamura
olenoides
info@olenoides.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

Introducing Moons Landscape

You just read:

Initial launch on Kickstarter of new works in the "Moons Landscape" series by a Japanese maker of orreries

Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more