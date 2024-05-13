Initial launch on Kickstarter of new works in the "Moons Landscape" series by a Japanese maker of orreries

Revolving models of astronomical objects based on the theme of moon systems GIF image: Planet and Moons revolving over a Moon Relief

MORIYA-SHI, IBARAKI, JAPAN, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- olenoides, a Japanese manufacturer of orreries, will be launching new astronomical models called "Moons Landscape" for the first time on Kickstarter.

These unique models are based on the theme of moon systems, with planet and moons revolving over a moon relief.

Rich in artistry, they fit the extraordinary perspective of "the view from a moon" into a palm-sized glass dome, allowing appreciation every day on a desk or at bedside.

They are easy to enjoy, with features like quiet, cordless operation and battery life of six months or more.

There are two types: the Mars System and the Saturn System.

Launch is scheduled for 7:00 (U.S. Eastern time) / 4:00 (Pacific time) on May 20, 2024, and will last for 46 days until Independence Day on July 4.

Quantities are limited, and there is a 50% off reward.

Introducing Moons Landscape