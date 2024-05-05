Re-energized Global Exchange Vacation Club Eyes Texas as Fertile Ground
Re-energized Global Exchange Vacation Club Eyes Texas as Fertile GroundMISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Bj Kelly: 949-367-0388 X2225
Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod Gordon 760-803-4522
Re-energized Global Exchange Vacation Club Eyes Texas as Fertile Ground
Global Exchange Vacation Club (GEVC), which offers affordable and effortless vacation ownership experiences using RCI points, turns its eyes toward Texas with increased marketing efforts, key executive promotions and revitalized showrooms in Texas. Rick Sargent, President of GEVC and its marketing entity, RVI explains, “We celebrated our 20th anniversary this year and have taken a long look at our direction and best path for success. To that end, we are focusing on Texas and our showrooms in that state. The demographics for our marketing efforts are perfectly aligned there.
“One of the keys to our success is exemplified with our BBB A+ rating,” continued Rick. “We continue to improve our member services and are proud of the response we receive from the BBB and other businesses.” Continuing on this path, GEVC promoted Chris Rocco to the role of Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Chris played a major role in growing the sales and marketing programs at RVI.
Sargent says, “With over two decades of dedicated service at RVI, Chris embodies the same commitment, professionalism, and cultural values that have characterized his tenure in the sales department.”
To ensure that RVI’s robust marketing efforts on behalf of GEVC continue on the upswing, the company has also promoted Gary Spraggins to the role of Regional Director of Marketing for the state of Texas. Gary’s journey with RVI commenced in 2016.
Sargent praises Gary and says “From the very outset, he has consistently exceeded all expectations. His unwavering dedication, unparalleled work ethic, and innate talent have continually propelled our company to great success. Gary has exemplified leadership in every endeavor, demonstrating not only his profound understanding of our marketing strategies but
also his leadership ability to inspire and lead his teams to great achievements. Gary’s invaluable insights and visionary approach will undoubtedly assist us in realizing our ambitious goals,”
A 44-year veteran of the timeshare industry, Rick created the unique GEVC concept based on inventory and experiences under the banner of RCI to serve two purposes. Initially the Club was set up as a multi-location vacation ownership program where members have rights to access vacation accommodations all over the world through RCI. Many timeshares are luxurious resorts with a concierge, spas, and great restaurants. It has grown to also incorporate options for cruises and other vacation experiences.
GEVC, which is powered by RCI points, was on the forefront of the Vacation Club concept and remains at its forefront today. Members pay an initial membership fee and nominal annual dues which allows them to have unlimited access to affordable luxury accommodations all over the world. Unlike traditional timeshares that often provide a deed of ownership to one resort, this vacation club offers members a choice in customizing the length of vacation time, size of accommodations and when or where they wish to travel each year.
GEVC members can take their pick of timeshare vacations from a variety of properties across the U.S. and throughout the world. There’s no limit to where members may travel. RCI has 4,200 resorts across the U.S., Mexico, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Canada, Australia. Members simply login to the RCI platform, choose the resorts that fit their budget and the type of vacation they want.
About GEVC (Global Exchange Vacation Club)
Headquartered in Orange County, California, GEVC is a multi-location vacation ownership club. The Club is proud of its A rating with the Better Business Bureau. Developed by GEDC, GEVC is a 20-year-old California not-for-profit Homeowners Association which holds the real estate in trust for the benefit and use of its members. GEDC (Global Exchange Development Corp.)
Based in Orange County, CA, GEDC is the developer of Global Exchange Vacation Club (GEVC). Its experienced management staff assists HOAs, management companies and lenders with distressed intervals by curing delinquencies and reclaiming inventory that is eventually incorporated into the Club. GEDC has been a Trustee member of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for two decades. RVI (Resort Vacations, Inc.)
RVI, located in Mission Viejo, CA, is the exclusive marketing company for Global Exchange Vacation Club. With over 350 employees RVI generates over 25,000 clients annually to GEVC showrooms in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston.
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+1 760-803-4522
georgi@gbgandassociates.com