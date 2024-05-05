Renegade Lemonade Wine and Pinnacle Imports Fine Wine & Craft Beer Celebrates Their One-Year Partnership Milestone.
Renegade Lemonade Wine and Pinnacle Imports Fine Wine & Craft Beer Celebrates Their One-Year Partnership Milestone.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 5, 2024
Contact:
Sophia MacMurdo
Sales & Marketing Coordinator
Sophia@rlemonade.com
Renegade Lemonade Wine, a dynamic brand whose mission is to elevate and celebrate the lemon and Pinnacle Imports Fine Wine & Craft Beer, a leading importer of premium wines and craft beers, proudly commemorates their one-year partnership milestone with Renegade Lemonade Wine in Alabama.
The partnership between Pinnacle Imports Fine Wine & Craft Beer and Renegade Lemonade Wine has flourished over the past year, marked by shared values of creativity, quality, and innovation in the beverage industry. Renegade Lemonade is thrilled to be served at over 100 high quality establishments throughout Alabama, with approximately 40% of those customers being on-premise establishments.
One of those on-premise customers is The Carriage Wine & Market. The Carriage is a full-service wine bar and retail shop with two scenic Alabama locations in Florence, Sheffield, and their scenic location on Dauphin Island. They proudly carry a curated collection of over 800 global wines and offer a variety of small bites, cheeses and charcuterie boards. They find their customers the very best global wines that deliver the most bang for the buck.
"The Carriage is about all things delicious, mainly wine. When we were initially approached with the concept, we honestly expected a kitschy lemon bomb cliche, but to our delight we discovered Renegade Lemonade was a surprisingly delicate, intriguing, and balanced wine that's versatile enough to stand on its own as a refreshing warm weather sipper or as the base of a citrus spritz or a craft cocktail. It's not often that wine literally sells itself, but with its innovative concept and attractive packaging, Renegade Lemonade seems to have an unavoidable magnetic pull that grabs customers attention at "hello" and keeps them coming back for more!" -Caleb Banks, Co-Owner & founder, The Carriage Wine & Market
"As we celebrate this one-year milestone with Renegade Lemonade Wine, we reflect on the journey we have undertaken together and the successes we have achieved," said George Thompson, President at Pinnacle Imports Fine Wine & Craft Beer. "We are proud of the collaborative spirit that has defined our partnership and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”
Renegade Lemonade Wine echoes this sentiment, expressing gratitude for the fruitful collaboration and anticipation for future endeavors. "Over the past year, our partnership with Pinnacle Imports has allowed us to expand our reach and introduce our unique lemon wine to a wider audience," said Brady Reiter, Founder at Renegade Lemonade Wine. "Their team has done a great job and with approximately 40% of our customers in Alabama being on-premise we have been able to get lemons to lips to many across the state. We will continue to build on our momentum in 2024.”
For more information about Pinnacle Imports Fine Wine & Craft Beer, Renegade Lemonade Wine, and The Carriage Wine & Market please visit https://www.pinnacleimports.com/
About Pinnacle Imports Fine Wine & Craft Beer
Pinnacle Imports Fine Wine & Craft Beer is a leading importer and distributor of premium wines and craft beers from around the world. Committed to excellence and diversity, Pinnacle Imports Fine Wine & Craft Beer selects only the finest beverages to satisfy the discerning tastes of connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.
About The Carriage Wine & Market
The Carriage offers the Shoals' premiere wine bars and retail shops featuring a large selection of wine, beer, artisan cheeses, specialty grocery, and fresh cut flowers in the heart of historic downtown Florence, AL and Sheffield, AL.
About Renegade Lemonade Wine
Est. 2020 in the Dallas, GA basement of Brady & Alexandra Reiter, it is the first and only wine made from 100% lemons, no grapes! Their mission is to elevate and celebrate the lemon. Renegade Lemonade is light, crisp and refreshing with an exquisite balance of tart and sweet. Whether sipped on its own or used as a base for creative cocktails, it adds a touch of sophistication to any celebration.
