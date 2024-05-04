Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Drug Possession & Drug Trafficking

CASE#: 24B2001160 / 24B2001950


TROOPER: Arrato


STATION: Royalton


CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


 


DATE/TIME: 03/13/2024 at approximately 1339 hours & 05/04/2024 at approximately 0943 hours, respectively


INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, VT & Bethel, VT


VIOLATION: Possession/Control of Regulated Drugs & Drug Trafficking


 


ACCUSED: Andrea L. Veroneau


AGE: 35


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On March 13, 2024 at approximately 1339 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were dispatched to 127 VT Route 12 S in Randolph, for the complaint of two passengers passed out in a motor vehicle in the parking lot. During the interaction, the operator Andrea L. Veroneau was screened and ultimately placed under arrest for DUI and Cocaine Possession. During this interaction, indicators of drug activity were observed. Troopers received consent to search the vehicle and a subsequent search was executed, containers were seized, and a search warrant was later obtained. 


The search warrant was later executed and Veroneau was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and amphetamines. In an attempt to take Veroneau into custody, on May 4, 2024 at approximately 0943 hours, a traffic stop was conducted near 2069 VT Route 107 in Bethel, VT. During this interaction, Veroneau was found in to be possession of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and other currently unknown drugs. Veroneau was taken into custody and processed at the Royalton Barracks, and later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. Veroneau has been cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Possession/Control of Regulated Drugs and Windsor County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Drug Trafficking.

 


COURT ACTION: Y


COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/2024 at 1230 hours & 07/23/2024 at 0800 hours


COURT: Orange County Court, Criminal Division & Windsor County Court, Criminal Division


LODGED: Yes


BAIL: $20,000


MUG SHOT: Attached







*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of


the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

