gamescom latam announces finalists for prestigious gamescom latam BIG Festival in São Paulo
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most important games event of Latin America, gamescom latam, has unveiled the finalists for its flagship award ceremony, the gamescom latam BIG Festival, which celebrates the best in the global market of games. The esteemed panel reviewed 922 entries from 74 countries before narrowing down to a distinguished roster of 114 games, over half of which hail from international developers. Scheduled from June 26 to 30 at the São Paulo Expo, the festival offers attendees the unique opportunity to test all the finalist games.
The festival’s awards are segmented into 17 categories with ceremonies held on Friday and Sunday (June 28 and June 30). Mostly, the award is decided by a specialized jury, but attendees can also participate in the voting for the Best Game by Popular Vote. "Seeing over 900 entrants from more than 70 different countries is a testament to the gamescom latam Big Festival significance in the gaming industry," said Gustavo Steinberg, celebrating the partnership with gamescom and the event's expanded global impact.
Award Ceremony
The technical awards on June 28 will include categories such as Best Sound, Best Art, Best Multiplayer, Best Narrative, Best XR/VR, and Best Gameplay, in addition to the main categories, which are Best Casual Game, Best Game, Best Game: Latin America, and Best Game: Brazil. The award ceremony on the final day, June 30, will cover Best Children’s Game, Best Student Game, Best Educational Game, Best Social Issues Game, Best Diversity Game, Best Unreleased Game, and Best Game by Popular Vote. The Best Pitch@gamescom latam award will follow the pitch presentations and jury evaluations.
The full list of nominees for the gamescom latam BIG Festival is available here.
gamescom latam general information
The inaugural Latin American edition of gamescom latam will feature prominent publishers such as, Akupara, Atari, Fellow Traveller, Focus, Joystick, Raw Fury, Team17 and Ubisoft, and include stands from studios like Mad Mimic and Orube. More publishers will be announced soon!
The event will also offer a plethora of talks, panels, and special appearances by industry leaders such as CipSoft, developers of Tibia. Exclusive areas such as the gamescom latam artists’ alley and meet & greet sessions with influencers, as well as board games, will enhance the festival experience.
The event kicks off on June 26 with the gamescom latam countdown, an opening show hosted by Tiago Leifert featuring never-before-seen trailers and exclusive interviews with major and independent game developers.
About gamescom latam
gamescom, the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the gaming industry, has also arrived in Latin America. In 2024, gamescom latam takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, from June 26th to 30th. The BIG Festival, the largest games festival in Latin America, will take place at gamescom latam. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival and licensed by game.
About game – the German Games Industry Association
We are the association of the German games industry. Our members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to esports event organizers, educational institutions and other related entities. We are co-organisers of gamescom, the world’s biggest event for computer and video games. We are a shareholder in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports player foundation, devcom and the collecting society VHG, as well as co-host of the German Computer Game Awards. Serving as a central point of contact for media, as well as political and social institutions, we provide comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, game culture and media literacy, and address any inquiries or concerns. Together we are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide. With games, we enrich the lives of all people.
About Koelnmesse
Koelnmesse is an international leader in organizing trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment segments. Hosted in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world’s largest event for computer and video games and Europe’s largest business platform for the games industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, trade visitors, and exhibitors from across the world with a highly effective approach – in person at the venue and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the premier B2C, B2B, and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its Cologne headquarters, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: In Singapore, gamescom asia provides an additional powerful industry platform for the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific games market, comprehensively combining supply and demand. Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH in São Paulo, dedicated to promoting and organizing world-class trade fairs and events in Brazil. The mission is to bring global innovation, knowledge and business opportunities to various industries.
About Omelete Company
The largest conglomerate dedicated to pop culture fans in Brazil, Omelete Company uses its website, social networks and partners to reach more than 15 million people every month eager for news from the worlds of cinema, TV series, games, music and comic books, with texts, videos and posts on social media. The brands Omelete, The Enemy, CCXP, Game XP, gamescom latam, Gaules, Baiano and Chippu are part of the Omelete Company.
About Abragames
Created in 2004 by a group of development companies, Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Electronic Game Developers, emerged as a non-profit entity with the aim of strengthening the national game development industry. Abragames' mission is to coordinate, strengthen and promote the Brazilian digital games industry through the representation and dialogue of the national and international ecosystem, building an understanding of all elements of our value chain, as well as promoting events and partnerships that bring to the state of the art the development of the gaming industry in Brazil.
