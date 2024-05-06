Electric Semi Truck Set to Debut and, in a Historic Move, Deliver the First Zero Emission Miles at the Port Fuel Center

SAVANNAH, GA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go-Station is proud to announce the first electric drayage truck pull at the Port Fuel Center (PFC), in partnership with Current and PFC. This major milestone will occur on the first day of Demo Days 2024, which runs from 6 am to noon EST on May 9th and 10th. Demo Days is an opportunity to view the most advanced heavy-duty electric trucks, made available by Current, ask questions of electric vehicle and charging experts, and learn of the available low-cost options to start or expand an EV fleet.

“As Go-Station continues to solve the current consumer and commercial industry EV infrastructure challenge by deploying charging stations across the US and Canada, we are heavily focused on the heart of commercial transport at port fuel centers, airports, and distribution hubs. Watching the first electric drayage truck pull at the Port Fuel Center will be a significant step in the right direction,” Andrew Hisey, Go-Station’s President and CEO, says.

Long-range electric drayage trucks play a critical role in sustainably and efficiently transporting goods between ports and distribution centers. "Delivering zero emission freight from Georgia Ports is a key signal to consumers, carriers and corporates alike that the technology has arrived. We look forward to supporting decarbonizing these major supply chains while also contributing to Georgia Ports Scope 3 emission goals,” Pip Decker, Current’s CEO, explains. “Today, in partnership with Go-Station, we can enable operators to safely deliver zero emission miles with industry-leading technology from major truck manufacturers.”

Demo Days early attendee list includes Tim Echols, Commissioner, Georgia Public Service Commission; CEO and senior leaders from Port City Logistics; CEO of JIT Warehousing & Logistics; Director of Sustainability of GA Ports; South Carolina Ports Authority; and the Center for Transportation and the Environment.

"This historic event on May 9th and 10th marks a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner future for the transportation industry and our communities,” Sean Register, Managing Director of the Port Fuel Center, says.

Hosted by Go-Station, Current, and the Port Fuel Center, Demo Days 2024 will take place at Port Fuel Center at 5712 Augusta Road, GA-21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407 on May 9th and 10th, 2024 from 6 am to noon EST. Complimentary refreshments and breakfast items will be provided for all attendees.

About Go-Station, Current, and Port Fuel Center

Go-Station is an EV charging company dedicated to building a world where every driver has confidence in owning and driving an electric vehicle. The company serves drivers, multi-family developments, workplaces, parking facilities, healthcare, businesses, and fleet operators seeking to go electric by offering a full range of charging solutions, including turn-key deployments. For more information, go to Go-Station.com.

Current’s mission is to lead the way toward a sustainable future by enabling the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. With over 60 years of combined experience in renewable energy projects, fleet management, and business development, the company works with operators, deployment partners, and carriers to deliver the most innovative and cost-effective solutions with thousands of miles of zero emission freight delivered to date. For more information, go to CurrentTrucking.com.

Port Fuel Center is home to the largest single-terminal container facility of its kind in North America, comprised of two modern, deep-water terminals: Garden City Terminal and Ocean Terminal. Garden City Terminal is the fourth busiest container handling facility in the United States, encompassing more than 1,500 acres and moving in excess of 5 million TEU’s in the last year of containerized cargo. For more information, go to PortFuelCenter.com.