Governor Newsom Proclaims Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 1-7, 2024, as “Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week” in the State of California.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for confidential support 24/7.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

Children and youth across the country are facing a mental health crisis that disproportionately impacts young people of color, LGBTQ+ youth, and those in under-resourced communities. In California, we take the mental health and well-being of our children seriously, and we’re taking action to provide struggling kids the support they need to thrive in body and mind.

Nationally, over 60% of youth experiencing major depression do not receive treatment. Data show that from 2018 to 2022, suicide was the second leading cause of death among California’s youth aged 10 to 25 years. Our state is taking swift action to address this crisis, centering the needs, voices and perspectives of youth and their families.

As the core of the state’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative is transforming how California meets the behavioral health needs of children, youth and their families. This effort is laying the foundation and developing the infrastructure to support a more coordinated, youth-centered, equitable, stigma-free and accessible system that prioritizes prevention and early intervention.

California is committed to providing all the state’s children, youth, and families access to quality, culturally competent behavioral health services. We recognize the need to work together and integrate the efforts of our child-serving systems under a shared vision, shared goals and shared accountability. We’ll continue to collaborate with schools, behavioral health providers, health plans and communities to make sure our children get care when, where, and how they need it.

Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week – the first week of Mental Health Awareness Month – is a reminder of how important it is to connect with and be there for one another, and to reach out for help if you or someone you love is struggling. I urge all Californians to learn about the resources and services available to support children’s mental health at www.chhs.ca.gov/youthresources. We can all do our part to support the health and well-being of California’s children and youth.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 1-7, 2024, as “Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 30th day of April 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

