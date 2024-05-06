Barton Gilman Promotes Darlene Thebaud to Partner

Darlene Thebaud

Darlene is a seasoned litigator with an outstanding reputation in civil litigation with significant jury trial experience. We are delighted she has become a partner in the firm.” — Ed Shoulkin

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that Darlene Thebaud has been promoted to partner at Barton Gilman LLP.

“Darlene is a seasoned litigator with an outstanding reputation in civil litigation with significant jury trial experience. We are delighted she has become a partner in the firm,” said Co-Managing Partner, Ed Shoulkin. “Her well-deserved promotion reflects her exceptional abilities and outstanding contributions to the firm and the needs of our clients.”

An experienced litigator with more than 20 years of experience, Darlene represents clients in the state and federal courts in Massachusetts. Darlene has also handled appeals before both the Massachusetts Appeals Court and U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. She concentrates her practice in personal injury and property damage litigation including wrongful death, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, negligent security, fire losses, casualty, and construction defect cases. Throughout her career, she has litigated numerous complex commercial and personal claims, and handled more than 40 jury trials. She is also skilled in alternative dispute resolution and has represented clients in hundreds of mediations and arbitrations. Prior to joining the firm in 2022, Darlene worked for 14 years at Liberty Mutual as a defense attorney. She also managed her own plaintiff’s personal injury practice for more than two years. At the outset of her legal career, Darlene worked for a medical malpractice defense firm and a plaintiff’s personal injury and family law firm. Her work included litigating catastrophic personal injury cases including sexual abuse cases. Darlene received a B.A. from Boston University and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School.

Darlene is also an exceptional mentor to her colleagues and has been a coach to college and law school students throughout her career. She previously tutored law students for the bar exam and has worked closely with Massachusetts law schools providing students with law clerk internships and cooperative opportunities.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty five service areas, including medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, education law and employment, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman has achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.