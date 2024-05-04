Submit Release
Governor Ned Lamont

05/04/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Live Video Feed of Bridge Demolition on I-95 in Norwalk

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has installed a webcam providing the public with a real-time, live video feed of the ongoing demolition of the Fairfield Avenue Bridge on I-95 in Norwalk.

The webcam can be accessed online, 24/7 at: https://share.earthcam.net/CTDOTNorwalkbridge

“There is significant interest in this ongoing emergency project, and this live video feed will help in our mission of keeping the public informed of the latest conditions on the highway,” Governor Lamont said. “We encourage everyone to view the video feed safely from home and do not attempt to travel to Norwalk to visit the scene up close. Let the crews do their jobs so the highway can get reopened as quickly as possible.”

Motorists are strongly urged to avoid driving on I-95 in the Norwalk region throughout the weekend. The public can visit CTroads.org for the latest updates on roadway conditions and traffic alerts throughout Connecticut.

