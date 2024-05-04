Submit Release
News Search

There were 178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,877 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Two Arrests in Shooting that Injured Dunbar Student

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce two arrests in a shooting in Northwest.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, at approximately 9:55 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of N Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile female victim, inside of Dunbar High School, suffering from a graze wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 18-year-old Zaharia Graves and a 17-year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License and Endangerment with a Firearm.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24066286

###

You just read:

MPD Makes Two Arrests in Shooting that Injured Dunbar Student

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more