MPD Makes Two Arrests in Shooting that Injured Dunbar Student

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce two arrests in a shooting in Northwest.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, at approximately 9:55 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of N Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile female victim, inside of Dunbar High School, suffering from a graze wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 18-year-old Zaharia Graves and a 17-year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License and Endangerment with a Firearm.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24066286

###