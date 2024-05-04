Submit Release
Abdel Rhman Silmi: A Family Man’s Appeal for Support Amidst Gaza Conflict

Abdul Rahman Silmi and his family during happier times before the conflict.

A joyful family moment with Abdul Rahman, his wife, and their young daughter Layan.

Baby Ahmed, born just a month before the onset of the conflict.

A precious moment captured of Ahmed, who was born just a month before the conflict.

Ahmed and Layan before and during the conflict in Gaza.

A heartrending comparison of Ahmed and Layan’s life before and during the war

Abdel Rhman Silmi, a Gaza resident, seeks global support to rebuild life amidst ongoing conflict

Every contribution carries immense weight in our struggle to reclaim what was lost”
— Abdel Rhman Silmi
GAZA, PALESTINE, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abdel Rhman Silmi, a devoted family man and former administrator at the renowned LC Waikiki Mall, is reaching out to the global community for support amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza City.

Silmi, his wife, their two-year-old daughter Layan, and their seven-month-old son Ahmed have found themselves displaced for the fourth time as their home has been reduced to rubble by the relentless war. The conflict has left them homeless and jobless, with no income for the past five agonizing months.

“The images attached bear witness to the destruction that has befallen us. They depict the ruins of my workplace and our home. Words fall short in conveying the extent of our loss,” says Silmi.

The war, showing no mercy, has stretched on for over 200 days. With each passing day, their resources deplete further, and the birth of their son has only amplified their desperate need for aid.

Silmi and his family have launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe with a goal to cover the high cost of living under war conditions until they can travel to Egypt, the cost of leaving Gaza and traveling to Egypt, passports, transportation and other travel-related expenses, replacing their lost belongings, renting an apartment in Egypt for at least five months, living expenses in Egypt until they can return to Gaza after the war, and repairing their destroyed home upon their return to Gaza after the war.

“We humbly ask for support in our hour of need. Generous donations will not only help us rebuild our home but also ensure the provision of basic necessities for my family,” pleads Silmi. “Every contribution, no matter how small, carries immense weight in our struggle to reclaim what was lost.”

From the depths of their hearts, the Silmi family thanks all for standing with them during this dire time.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit their GoFundMe page.
https://gofund.me/79065091

With heartfelt gratitude,

Abdel Rhman Silmi

Abdelrhman Silmi
Abdelrhman Silmi
+970 599 326 268
abd.silmi96@hotmail.com

