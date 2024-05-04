UPDATE: Landing Craft, Air Cushion Incident During Training

A third LCAC rendered immediate assistance and transported all 38 Sailors and Marines to USS Wasp (LHD 1) and USS New York (LPD 21) for evaluation and treatment. As the incident unfolded and aid was rendered, additional personnel received medical care, increasing the total number injured to 35 personnel. Sailors and Marines with minor injuries were treated aboard Wasp and New York. Five Sailors were medically evacuated for further care at Savannah Memorial University Medical Center. Four of the five Sailors were released from the hospital after treatment, and 34 of the total injured Sailors have returned to duty.

After further evaluation, one of the five Sailors treated in Savannah was transported on May 3 to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) via an alert aircraft as part of Project Caladrius. This is the closest military treatment facility to the Sailor's home station of Norfolk, Va. The Sailor is in stable condition. Treatment at NMCP allows the Sailor to receive further care and recovery close to their family and support system.

Sailors and Marines assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) were conducting a training exercise when the incident occurred.

The incident is under investigation, and more information will be provided by U.S. 2nd Fleet once available.

For inquiries, contact U.S. 2nd Fleet Public Affairs at c2f_pao@us.navy.mil.

For questions on Project Caladrius, contact Bureau of Medicine Public Affairs at jessica.l.mcnulty.mil@health.mil.