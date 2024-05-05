New AI Software to change Cataloging and the auction industry.

A new software has been developed by an Ai company in conjunction with an auction house to create catalogues directly from images.

IrishAiCreative and South Dublin Auction Launch Revolutionary AI-Powered Auction Cataloguing Solution: AiCataloguer.com

Dublin, Ireland May 3rd In an innovative partnership, IrishAiCreative and South Dublin Auction are thrilled to announce the launch of AiCataloguer.com, a cutting-edge platform designed specifically for the auction industry. This revolutionary tool leverages artificial intelligence to transform the way auction houses create catalogues by generating human-like, precise descriptions from images.

Developed with deep insights from South Dublin Auction's extensive industry experience, AiCataloguer.com allows auction houses to streamline their cataloguing process significantly. Users need only upload two images of each item: a primary image and a secondary image detailing essential features such as hallmarks, artist signatures, or makers' marks. This dual-image approach enables the AI to craft detailed, accurate human sounding descriptions that are free of spelling and grammatical errors.

South Dublin Auction has successfully utilised AI descriptions for the past four months, experiencing a notable increase in efficiency. The descriptions not only sound human but are also concise and to the point, which has transformed the cataloguing workload for the better.

Additionally, AiCataloguer.com offers a mobile application that further enhances user convenience. This app captures essential data such as lot numbers and vendor numbers and facilitates easy image uploads. The AI also smartly renumbers images to ensure a seamless upload process to auction platforms.

"AiCataloguer.com was designed by an auction house for auction houses. Our first hand experience in the industry allowed us to tailor a solution that addresses the specific challenges and needs within this sector," said a spokesperson from South Dublin Auction.

To celebrate the launch, AiCataloguer.com is offering a free trial to all interested auction houses. This is an opportunity to experience firsthand how AI can revolutionize the auction cataloguing process, making it faster, more accurate, and significantly more efficient.

Visit www.aicataloguer.com today to sign up for your free trial and transform your auction cataloguing process with the power of AI.

We also offer a non auction version of the software for all other industries on www.cataloguer.ai

About IrishAiCreative:

IrishAiCreative is a leader in AI solutions, dedicated to transforming business processes through innovative technology. Based in Ireland, the company collaborates with various industries to implement smart, AI-driven solutions that drive efficiency and effectiveness.

About South Dublin Auction:

South Dublin Auction is a premier auction house known for its extensive experience and expertise in the auction industry. With a focus on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, South Dublin Auction continually strives to embrace technology that enhances its services.

