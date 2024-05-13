Amazing New Ai tool that can turn images in to detailed descriptions

Bulk load 100s of images at once and receive a human sounding catalogue of Descriptions. No daily limits.

DUBLIN, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IrishAiCreative is thrilled to announce the launch of Cataloguer.ai, a cutting-edge platform that can generate accurate bulk descriptions from single images. This revolutionary tool leverages artificial intelligence to transform the way businesses create descriptions and catalogues by generating human-like, precise descriptions from images.

Developed with deep insights from extensive multi-industry experience, Cataloguer.ai can help hundreds of industries streamline their cataloguing and data entry processes significantly. Users need only upload an image of each item, which enables the AI to craft detailed, accurate, human-sounding descriptions that are free of spelling and grammatical errors. With no daily limits, you can bulk upload hundreds of images at once.

The descriptions not only sound human but are also concise and to the point, which has transformed the cataloguing workload for the better.

Cataloguer.ai has taken our dedicated team of AI engineers over six months to create and can identify quantities, model numbers, types of wood, gemstones, millions of items, and complex multi-item photos. We can also offer a bespoke service if you require a larger monthly capacity, a specific file or upload style, or a more tailored description for a specific industry or product type.

To celebrate the launch, Cataloguer.ai is offering a free trial to all interested industries. This is an opportunity to experience firsthand how AI can revolutionize your business, making it faster, more accurate, and significantly more efficient.

Visit Cataloguer.ai today to sign up for your free trial and transform your data input and cataloguing process with the power of AI. Please watch the video on the website to see how it works and its potential benefits.

Contact Information:

Name: Ross Graham

Title: Founder

Company: IrishAiCreative

Phone: 00353874287209

Email: admin@irishcreative.com

Address: Unit 4, Finches Park, Long Mile Road, Dublin 12, Republic of Ireland

Website: cataloguer.ai

About IrishAiCreative:

IrishAiCreative is a leader in AI solutions, dedicated to transforming business processes through innovative technology. Based in Ireland, the company collaborates with various industries to implement smart, AI-driven solutions that drive efficiency and effectiveness.

Ai Cataloguer