Rebalance Sports Medicine’s Chiropractic Expert Dr. Ken Nakamura, DC Wins The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence

Dr. Ken Nakamura, DC

Dr. Ken Nakamura, DC

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiropractic care is one of the ancient methods originated in Greece and China as per the history. It is still in practice in many parts of the world. While a throng of people prefer modern Allopathic medicine, there are still people who look out for chiropractors to resolve the issues in their body. It is rare to see experts like Dr. Ken Nakamura, DC who has dedicated his life to serving people with chiropractic services. He is recently picked as one of the best chiropractors in Toronto region by the particularly designed 50-Point Inspection of ThreeBestRatedⓇ and felicitated with an Award of Excellence for his extraordinary support to the community of Toronto.

“I’m feeling excited to receive the ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence for my dedication in the service. I feel grateful for the recognition and would like to thank every individual who has supported me all my life and career. Rebalance Sports Medicine and my team have helped me achieve this feat. It is impossible without their support,” shared Dr. Ken while receiving the award.

Details Of Dr. Ken Nakamura!

Dr. Ken Nakamura enrolled himself in the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto after completing his undergraduate studies to dedicate seven years to learn everything about chiropractic care in this post graduation. Since then, he has grown to be a renowned professional culminating in the title of Doctor of Chiropractic. This dedicated chiropractor has also invested hundreds of hours annually in post-graduate education, seminars, and research to pursue knowledge. His dedicative excellence has helped him achieve so many accolades in the domain: Attending Chiropractor for Judo Ontario Tournaments, British Team Chiropractor for European Veterans Athletic Championships, and Chiropractor for The North American Police Soccer Championships are a few important in the list.

Dr. Ken’s patient centric approach with personalized care always helps him in the goal of bringing positive changes in the mentality of the patient. The objective of Dr. Ken is to deploy the most effective tools for each patient and find the best remedy for their health issue. Spinal manipulative therapy, individualized rehabilitation programs, kinesio taping, shockwave therapy, ergonomic advice, custom made orthotics, and nutritional advice are some of his diverse approaches used in the procedure. He is currently practicing at Rebalance Sports Medicine, the best place in Toronto where they always practice evidence-based treatment approaches. Hence, the team always works deeply on choosing the best treatment procedure for the particular issue of a patient. Each of their therapists are licensed and registered and they always offer direct billing to all major insurance companies with the most competitive fees structure in the downtown Toronto market.

Testimonials Speak Volume!

Here are some recent testimonials that speak loud about the service,

Kate Heron wrote, “Dr. Nakamura is not only a delight to work with but amazing at his craft. I came to him with a host of issues which required multiple techniques and treatments. He was thorough and thoughtful with trying out different treatments til we found one that worked with my complex issues. I am now pain free thanks to Dr Nakamura and would highly recommend it to anyone seeking chiropractic care.”

“Dr. Ken is very kind, knowledgeable, and innovative. I came to him because of my TMJ. He took the time to carefully assess and tried out multiple methods to see which one would benefit me the most. My quality of life has been improving significantly ever since my condition was treated by him. Can’t thank him enough!!,” exclaimed Alice Thao Trinh.

Head, neck, shoulder, elbow, hand & wrist, back, pelvic, hip, knee, ankle, foot, and nerve pain, general conditions, activity-related injuries, spinal manipulation, extremity manipulation, individualized rehabilitation programs, acupuncture, art® (active release techniques), graston (a muscle release technique), kinesio taping, custom made orthotics, heel lifts, nutritional advice, shockwave, laser and microcurrent therapy & ergonomic advice are the areas covered by Dr. Ken Nakamura. Please check Rebalance Sports Medicine website to know more about him.

Dr Ken Nakamura DC, CAFCI, MDT, CCSP
Rebalance Sports Medicine
+1 416-546-9199
info@rebalancetoronto.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Rebalance Sports Medicine’s Chiropractic Expert Dr. Ken Nakamura, DC Wins The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dr Ken Nakamura DC, CAFCI, MDT, CCSP
Rebalance Sports Medicine
+1 416-546-9199 info@rebalancetoronto.com
Company/Organization
ThreeBestRatedⓇ
14425 Falcon Head Blvd, E-100,
AUSTIN, 78738
United States
+1 833-488-6888
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ThreeBestRated® was created in 2014 with the simple goal of finding the top 3 local businesses, professionals, restaurants, health care providers, and everything in-between, in any city. Every business is meticulously handpicked by our employees. We check business’s reputation, history, complaints, ratings, proximity, satisfaction, trust, cost, general excellence, reviews, and more, using our 50-Point Inspection. We only display businesses that are verified by our employees. Other places will call this “hard work” and “unnecessary”. We call it “due diligence” and “the right thing to do”. Our website is updated on a regular basis for quality and the latest business information. ThreeBestRated® has the honor of helping 4.5 million customers every month find the best businesses in any city – without any effort!

ThreeBestRated®

More From This Author
Rebalance Sports Medicine’s Chiropractic Expert Dr. Ken Nakamura, DC Wins The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
Quality Pest Control Briefs The Quality Of Their Service Upon Receiving The ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award For Winnipeg Region
Chatham’s Top-Rated Plumber, Plumb Tech Bags Their Four Consecutive ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
View All Stories From This Author