Rebalance Sports Medicine’s Chiropractic Expert Dr. Ken Nakamura, DC Wins The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiropractic care is one of the ancient methods originated in Greece and China as per the history. It is still in practice in many parts of the world. While a throng of people prefer modern Allopathic medicine, there are still people who look out for chiropractors to resolve the issues in their body. It is rare to see experts like Dr. Ken Nakamura, DC who has dedicated his life to serving people with chiropractic services. He is recently picked as one of the best chiropractors in Toronto region by the particularly designed 50-Point Inspection of ThreeBestRatedⓇ and felicitated with an Award of Excellence for his extraordinary support to the community of Toronto.
Dr. Ken Nakamura, DC
“I’m feeling excited to receive the ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence for my dedication in the service. I feel grateful for the recognition and would like to thank every individual who has supported me all my life and career. Rebalance Sports Medicine and my team have helped me achieve this feat. It is impossible without their support,” shared Dr. Ken while receiving the award.
Details Of Dr. Ken Nakamura!
Dr. Ken Nakamura enrolled himself in the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto after completing his undergraduate studies to dedicate seven years to learn everything about chiropractic care in this post graduation. Since then, he has grown to be a renowned professional culminating in the title of Doctor of Chiropractic. This dedicated chiropractor has also invested hundreds of hours annually in post-graduate education, seminars, and research to pursue knowledge. His dedicative excellence has helped him achieve so many accolades in the domain: Attending Chiropractor for Judo Ontario Tournaments, British Team Chiropractor for European Veterans Athletic Championships, and Chiropractor for The North American Police Soccer Championships are a few important in the list.
Dr. Ken’s patient centric approach with personalized care always helps him in the goal of bringing positive changes in the mentality of the patient. The objective of Dr. Ken is to deploy the most effective tools for each patient and find the best remedy for their health issue. Spinal manipulative therapy, individualized rehabilitation programs, kinesio taping, shockwave therapy, ergonomic advice, custom made orthotics, and nutritional advice are some of his diverse approaches used in the procedure. He is currently practicing at Rebalance Sports Medicine, the best place in Toronto where they always practice evidence-based treatment approaches. Hence, the team always works deeply on choosing the best treatment procedure for the particular issue of a patient. Each of their therapists are licensed and registered and they always offer direct billing to all major insurance companies with the most competitive fees structure in the downtown Toronto market.
Testimonials Speak Volume!
Here are some recent testimonials that speak loud about the service,
Kate Heron wrote, “Dr. Nakamura is not only a delight to work with but amazing at his craft. I came to him with a host of issues which required multiple techniques and treatments. He was thorough and thoughtful with trying out different treatments til we found one that worked with my complex issues. I am now pain free thanks to Dr Nakamura and would highly recommend it to anyone seeking chiropractic care.”
“Dr. Ken is very kind, knowledgeable, and innovative. I came to him because of my TMJ. He took the time to carefully assess and tried out multiple methods to see which one would benefit me the most. My quality of life has been improving significantly ever since my condition was treated by him. Can’t thank him enough!!,” exclaimed Alice Thao Trinh.
Head, neck, shoulder, elbow, hand & wrist, back, pelvic, hip, knee, ankle, foot, and nerve pain, general conditions, activity-related injuries, spinal manipulation, extremity manipulation, individualized rehabilitation programs, acupuncture, art® (active release techniques), graston (a muscle release technique), kinesio taping, custom made orthotics, heel lifts, nutritional advice, shockwave, laser and microcurrent therapy & ergonomic advice are the areas covered by Dr. Ken Nakamura. Please check Rebalance Sports Medicine website to know more about him.
Dr Ken Nakamura DC, CAFCI, MDT, CCSP
Rebalance Sports Medicine
+1 416-546-9199
info@rebalancetoronto.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other