MPD Arrests Second Teen in 2022 Attempted Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest in a 2022 robbery.

On December 9, 2022, at 2:47 p.m., the victim was walking in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest, when he was approached by several suspects who assaulted him and attempted to take his property. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property.

Previously on December 9, 2022, a 14-year-old male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

CCN: 22179182