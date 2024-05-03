Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,458 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Second Teen in 2022 Attempted Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest in a 2022 robbery.

On December 9, 2022, at 2:47 p.m., the victim was walking in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest, when he was approached by several suspects who assaulted him and attempted to take his property. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property.

Previously on December 9, 2022, a 14-year-old male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 22179182

You just read:

MPD Arrests Second Teen in 2022 Attempted Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more