RET. LT. GENERAL RUSSEL L. HONORÉ JOINED HDPAC AS SENIOR ADVISOR

Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré, Senior Advisor to HDPAC

RETIRED ARMY LIEUTENANT GENERAL RUSSEL L. HONORÉ JOINED THE HAITIAN DIASPORA POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTE (HDPAC) AS A SENIOR ADVISOR

We are honored to have General Russel Honoré as HDPAC's Senior Advisor. His influence, wisdom and experience will serve well the interest of the Haitian diaspora and Haiti.” — Jean D. Vernet, Chairman of the Board of Director

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RETIRED U.S. ARMY LT. GENERAL RUSSEL L. HONORÉ JOINED HDPAC AS SENIOR ADVISOR

HDPAC’s office of communication is proud to announce to the Haitian Diaspora and the public at large that Retired U.S. Army General Russel L. Honoré has officially joined HDPAC as a Senior Advisor. In that role, General Honoré will assist HDPAC's board of directors in achieving HDPAC's mission by serving as HDPAC's primary advocate for change in U.S. Policy vis-a-vis Haiti. General Honoré will also assist the board in crafting new U.S./Haiti policy and interact with U.S. policy makers and the greater Haitian Diaspora community.

In addition to General Honore, HDPAC's Board of Directors have appointed the following people to serve in their respective positions for a term of two years:

Mr. Jean D. VERNET of Queens, New York has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. His term of office shall end on April 27, 2026.

Ms. Dorothy DUPUY of Texas has been appointed Vice-President of HDPAC with all rights and privileges. Her term of office shall end on April 27, 2026.

Rev. Rudolph (Rudy) LAURENT of Orlando, Florida has been appointed HDPAC’s Government Liaison, effective immediately. His term of office shall end on April 27, 2026.

Attorney, Badjy MARCELIN of Union, New Jersey has been appointed in-House Counsel, effective immediately. Her term of office shall end April 28, 2026.

Former New York City Prosecutor, blogger and journalist Emmanuel ROY of Seattle, Washington has been appointed Director of Communications effective immediately. His term of office shall end April 28, 2026.

HDPAC shall continue to inform the public about the officers of the organization who are appointed and charged with the awesome responsibility of representing, advocating and presenting the interests of the greater Haitian Diaspora and the people of Haiti. HDPAC, as a political action committee has a very simple and direct mission: to influence American foreign policy vis-à-vis Haiti. To that end, we need the support of not only Haitian Americans, but all friends of Haiti, and all people of good conscience to join us in making a lasting change in the first black republic in the world.

Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee

1717 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20006

Tel: 202-559-9306

Cell: 202-993-5333

Email: Press@Hdpac.org