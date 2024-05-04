Statement from CalHHS Secretary and Covered California Board Chair Dr. Mark Ghaly on Federal Action to Increase Access to Health Insurance Coverage for DACA Recipients

“We applaud today’s actions by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to health insurance coverage for recipients of DACA. We in California envision a Healthy California for All where every individual belongs to a strong and thriving community. This vision involves creating access to high-quality, affordable care, regardless of origin or income.

Additionally, these actions don’t just improve the health of DACA recipients, they improve the health of our economy. DACA recipients in California contribute $2.1 billion in federal taxes, $1 billion in state and local taxes, and hold $8.2 billion in spending power. Additionally, DACA recipients are an important part of our health workforce. Nationally, DACA recipients make up 34,000 health care workers who provide patient care while another 11,000 work in health care settings.

Starting Nov. 1, DACA recipients in California will be able to sign up for Covered California marketplace plans and join over 45 million of their fellow Americans who currently receive health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act. An estimated 40,000 Californians will be newly eligible for health insurance, and Covered California will be ready to help them enroll.”