South Bay Area Housing Nonprofit Serving IDD Community Celebrates 22 Years of Service
Life Services Alternatives, a nonprofit that provides housing for the IDD community in the South Bay Area, is celebrating its twenty-second year in business.CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded 21 years ago by a group of parents who had a vision of creating a place for their adult children with developmental disabilities to live independently in the community. LSA maintains non-institutional care homes that provide a familial environment for individuals to reach their fullest potential. Over the past two decades, LSA has grown to serve 90 adults with developmental disabilities in 15 homes and a day program in Santa Clara County. To celebrate over two decades of providing exceptional services, LSA will host its annual fundraiser, "Home is Where the Heart Is," on May 18th.
LSA is a non-profit organization that provides homes and support services for adults with developmental disabilities. Since opening three homes in 2004, LSA added nine more between 2007 and 2018, five of which were specifically designed for the most medically fragile residents. In 2013, LSA opened its Community Integration Training Program, which helps adults with developmental disabilities become more independent by learning work and life skills.
Despite challenges caused by the pandemic, LSA has continued to achieve its goal of opening one home per year. In 2020, it opened two new homes, one of which expanded its services to Morgan Hill. In 2021, LSA acquired a home that upholds Jewish traditions while serving both non-Jewish and Jewish residents. LSA is also actively seeking to expand its capacity, having recently purchased its 16th home in the Morgan Hill community.
Dozens of residential care homes have been forced to shut down due to the shortage of staff, and insufficient state reimbursements rates. However, LSA has been no exception to these challenges, but the organization has tirelessly worked to provide exceptional services. “Join us in celebrating a significant milestone! Our nonprofit organization has just purchased its 16th home in our twenty years of operating, providing safe and affordable housing to the IDD (intellectual and developmental disabilities) community in the South Bay Area. We're proud to have made a positive impact on the lives of those we serve, and we're committed to continuing our efforts to improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. Thank you for supporting our mission and helping us make a difference.” said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives.
LSA’s Home is Where the Heart Is will take place on May 18th at the Campbell Community Center (Campbell, CA) from 4 to 7 PM. This year, LSA will be joined by the Dream Acheivers, as well as comedian and parent of a special needs child, Regina Stoops. To register, visit www.lsahomes.org/hiwthi.
LSA’s 2024 Home is Where the Heart is event is sponsored, in part, by Heritage
Bank of Commerce, Ranganathan Family Trust, Bob and Renee Marshalla, Goodwin Family Trust, Kim Richman Team, Escher Fund for Autism, Star One Credit Union, Mark & Amy Milani, Gilfix & LaPoll Associates, and The Allison Lee Condit Foundation.
About Life Services Alternatives
Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who had a dream of establishing homes for their adult children with developmental disabilities. In 2002, LSA began a journey to establish quality homes and nurturing services so that adults with developmental disabilities – including those with enduring medical needs – could receive life-long support while living in their community. LSA believes all people with developmental disabilities have the right to live life to its fullest in our community. Twenty-four hours a day, we care for and support adults in neighborhood homes in Santa Clara County. Through personalized programs focused on skill-building, we make a difference in the quality of our residents’ lives, enabling them to reach their true potential.
