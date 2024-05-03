Premier David Eby has issued the following statement about criminal charges related to the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar:

“The murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar has shaken the Sikh community in British Columbia, the larger South Asian community, and Canadians across the country.

“There is disbelief and anger in the community in addition to the terrible loss being felt by Mr. Nijjar’s family and loved ones.

“I hope that today’s announcement of charges against three individuals is an important step towards justice for his family and accountability to the whole community.

“On behalf of all British Columbians thank you to police and the RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team for their months of diligent work. I understand the investigation doesn’t end here and is ongoing.

“We will support this process however we can, as these criminal proceedings continue.”