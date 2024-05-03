Submit Release
News Search

There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,491 in the last 365 days.

Global Student Forum and Education International joint statement on Palestine protests on university campuses

The Global Student Forum and Education International stand in solidarity with university students and staff engaging in peaceful protests in support of the Palestinian people and against Israel’s war in Gaza, on campuses around the world.

By taking part in peaceful protests in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, India, Lebanon, Canada, and beyond, students and members of the academic community are exercising their freedom of expression and their freedom of assembly.

We are appalled to witness their peaceful dissent met with violence and removed by police forces invited onto campuses in certain cases. Universities are places of peace, learning, and debate. Violent repression and censorship go against the core values of higher education and must stop immediately.

We call on the leadership of all universities to protect the fundamental rights and civil liberties of all students and staff, including their freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and academic freedom.

We reiterate our strong condemnation of any form of Antisemitism and Islamophobia and restate our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, unrestricted access to humanitarian aid, and commitment to building lasting peace in the region.

Image credit: Joe Piette on flickr

You just read:

Global Student Forum and Education International joint statement on Palestine protests on university campuses

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more