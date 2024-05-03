Global Student Forum and Education International joint statement on Palestine protests on university campuses

The Global Student Forum and Education International stand in solidarity with university students and staff engaging in peaceful protests in support of the Palestinian people and against Israel’s war in Gaza, on campuses around the world.

By taking part in peaceful protests in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, India, Lebanon, Canada, and beyond, students and members of the academic community are exercising their freedom of expression and their freedom of assembly.

We are appalled to witness their peaceful dissent met with violence and removed by police forces invited onto campuses in certain cases. Universities are places of peace, learning, and debate. Violent repression and censorship go against the core values of higher education and must stop immediately.

We call on the leadership of all universities to protect the fundamental rights and civil liberties of all students and staff, including their freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and academic freedom.

We reiterate our strong condemnation of any form of Antisemitism and Islamophobia and restate our call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, unrestricted access to humanitarian aid, and commitment to building lasting peace in the region.

Image credit: Joe Piette on flickr