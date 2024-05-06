Amalfi Foundation Reaches Benchmark of Supporting 10 LCDI Candidates

Amalfi Foundation Logo The Amalfi Foundation hosts numerous fundraising events throughout the year. The Amalfi Foundation Team helping out at a local food drive.

The Foundation's Program takes an innovative approach to solving the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles by working with candidates on a personal level.

LOS ANGELES, CA - CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amalfi Foundation, a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has reached its benchmark of supporting 10 candidates in its LCDI Program.

“At The Amalfi Foundation, our main goal is to provide a foundation of stability and self-sufficiency for those in our community, and The Local Community Development Initiative (LCDI) has been a key catalyst for us to achieve this” Managing Director Anna Sarnoff said.

The LCDI Program is an innovative approach to addressing the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles. Candidates in the program receive specialized attention from The Amalfi Foundation team, including the expenses of all basic needs that span everything from rent to utilities to groceries. Simultaneously, candidates are paired with an Amalfi Foundation Case Manager and provided direct career coaching and mentorship.

“Through the program’s resources and mentorship, candidates are provided a path to securing stable, high-quality careers with benefits and prospects for personal and professional advancement,” said Sarnoff. “In addition to ensuring job stability, the Amalfi Foundation imparts enduring strategies for financial well-being that extend beyond the duration of the 6-month program.”

The 10 candidates of the LCDI Program embody the diversity of Southern California's residents, while also mirroring the challenges faced by many individuals during these difficult times. While each candidate’s story is different, The Amalfi Foundation is ready to assist them with fervor.

“We are incredibly proud of the strides we have made through this program thus far and am committed to ensuring a brighter future for local residents in need going forward,” said Sarnoff

The foundation aims to cultivate enduring outcomes for both its beneficiaries and the community, prioritizing sustainable solutions over immediate housing fixes. With a focus on self-reliance, The Amalfi Foundation works to secure affordable housing and stable, long-term employment for their beneficiaries, while also imparting fundamental financial literacy skills.

For more information on how to join The Amalfi Foundation’s efforts as either a donor, youth leader, or candidate, please contact anna@amalfifoundation.org