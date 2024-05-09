Fresco Unveils Its All-Electric Reverie Supercar from Norway
The Fresco Reverie is an electric vehicle distinguished by its all-electric propulsion system and luxurious design.
Fresco underscores that the highly anticipated all-electric and limited-edition Fresco Reverie is strategically poised for internal low-volume manufacturing operations in Norway.
Fresco Reverie is a fully electric and ultra-exclusive supercar from NorwayOSLO, NORWAY, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresco Motors AS ("Fresco"), a Norwegian technology company, is pleased to unveil Fresco Reverie. The Fresco Reverie is an electric vehicle distinguished by its all-electric propulsion system and luxurious design. The meticulous design of the Fresco Reverie underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled driving experience. By strategically opting for an all-electric propulsion system, Fresco ensures that drivers take pleasure in an undisturbed and potent journey, liberating them from the pervasive noise that often characterizes conventional combustion engine vehicles.
"We are delighted to present additional details about this groundbreaking, high-end electric supercar, underscoring our unwavering commitment to innovation and the delivery of premium mobility solutions," said Espen Kvalvik, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Fresco.
"Fresco Reverie embodies design excellence, seamlessly blending masculine and futuristic aesthetics to create a visionary identity for the electric supercar," added Adrian Kristofer Locklindh, COO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "From classic elegance to dynamic sportiness, our deliberate transformation highlights our commitment to innovation. The refined exterior enhances aerodynamics, while the interior exudes masculinity and futurism, merging luxury and functionality in the four-seat configuration."
Fresco unveils key details about the exclusive limited-edition supercar, Fresco Reverie. Featuring a dual-axle electric motor setup, with one motor on each axle, the vehicle exemplifies cutting-edge electric propulsion technology. Additionally, the optional electric turbine, positioned at the rear, enhances overall performance, adding a layer of technological sophistication to this exceptional limited edition electric supercar.
"Fresco Reverie features dual electric drive units, one on each axle, ensuring an optimal all-wheel drive (AWD) system for superior traction," said Espen Kvalvik, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Fresco. "Each drive unit houses two motors, embodying torque vectoring capabilities, providing unparalleled control and maneuverability. This bespoke engineering approach underscores our commitment to delivering a superior driving experience tailored to the diverse demands of our discerning customers."
"In a significant stride towards sustainable innovation, we are delighted to unveil an optional electric turbine for the Fresco Reverie," added Adrian Kristofer Locklindh, COO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "This innovative addition not only ensures enhanced downforce and speed but also stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to cutting-edge performance and eco-conscious solutions, aligning with our vision for the future of mobility."
Simultaneously highlighting these features, Fresco underscores that the highly anticipated all-electric and limited-edition Fresco Reverie is strategically poised for internal low-volume manufacturing operations in Norway. This distinctive approach is highlighted by the exclusive release of only 25 units, further accentuating the rarity and exclusivity of this remarkable vehicle.
"We're strategically establishing an internal low-volume production setup in Norway for the ultra-limited Fresco Reverie," said Jakob Kirsebom Lanto, CFO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "Concentrating on local manufacturing ensures the highest standards of quality and attention to detail, guaranteeing a bespoke driving experience for each of the 25 units, with each vehicle priced at approximately 2 million euros."
View the unveiling of Fresco Reverie at https://youtu.be/q0cYfEb9vFs
Media Contact
press@frescomotors.com
About Fresco Motors AS
Fresco Motors AS is a Norwegian technology company, with a primary focus on advancing the development of electric vehicles. Our dedicated focus on advancing sustainable transportation solutions underscores our commitment to innovation. For further insights into our pioneering work, we invite you to explore our official website at www.frescomotors.com
Team Fresco
Fresco Motors AS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
The unveiling of Fresco Reverie