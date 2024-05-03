Fresco Unveils Its Updated All-Electric Fresco XL

The Fresco XL is an electric vehicle distinguished by its all-electric propulsion system, completely devoid of an internal combustion engine.

This design choice ensures that drivers can enjoy an uninterrupted and powerful driving experience, free from the disruptive noise commonly associated with traditional combustion engine vehicles.

Fresco goes on to inform that the Fresco XL will not only have an electric motor on each axle, but that it will feature an extra-large battery pack and an optionally available solar trailer.