Fresco Unveils Its Updated All-Electric Fresco XL
The Fresco XL is an electric vehicle distinguished by its all-electric propulsion system, completely devoid of an internal combustion engine.
This design choice ensures that drivers can enjoy an uninterrupted and powerful driving experience, free from the disruptive noise commonly associated with traditional combustion engine vehicles.
"Fresco XL is an all-electric POD from Norway," said Adrian Kristofer Locklindh, COO & Member of the Board of Fresco. “In response to the overwhelmingly positive reception, we are delighted to share more details about our innovative all-electric POD.”
"The design ethos of Fresco XL adheres seamlessly to our well-defined and distinctive design language," added Espen Kvalvik, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Fresco. "In a dedicated pursuit of design excellence and quality, the highly aerodynamic exterior of the Fresco XL has undergone a comprehensive redefinition and resurfacing, strategically aimed at optimizing both aerodynamics and mitigating the prevalent icing challenges in the geographic regions where our discerning customers are situated. Transitioning to the interior, I am delighted to introduce an equally sophisticated and distinctive design philosophy for the Fresco XL. This thoughtfully designed interior embraces minimalism, featuring ultra-clean surfaces and introducing luxurious, reclinable memory-foam seats that epitomize comfort. It is worth noting that unnecessary screens have been deliberately avoided, with only the speedometer gracing the dashboard. This thoughtful approach underscores our commitment to providing an uncluttered and focused driving environment for our valued customers.”
Fresco goes on to inform that the Fresco XL will not only have an electric motor on each axle, but that it will feature an extra-large battery pack and an optionally available solar trailer.
"In acknowledgment of the diverse geographic landscapes our esteemed clientele encounters, we have strategically implemented a dedicated electric drive unit for each axle in the Fresco XL," said Espen Kvalvik, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Fresco. "This meticulous engineering decision extends beyond mere all-wheel drive (AWD) enhancement on slippery surfaces; it significantly amplifies the vehicle's off-road prowess. Within each drive unit, housing two motors, lies the embodiment of torque vectoring capabilities, providing the Fresco XL with unparalleled control and maneuverability. This bespoke design underscores our commitment to delivering not only enhanced traction but also a sophisticated driving experience tailored to the varied demands of our discerning customers, particularly those navigating challenging climates."
"Incorporating a cutting-edge double-stacked battery pack, the all-electric Fresco XL is poised to redefine electric vehicle capabilities with an impressive approximate range of 1000 km per charge," added Adrian Kristofer Locklindh, COO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "This substantial range not only addresses prevailing concerns surrounding range anxiety but demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility. Moreover, in a groundbreaking move towards sustainable innovation, we are delighted to announce the availability of an optional solar trailer for the Fresco XL. This pioneering addition not only ensures extended storage capacity but also harnesses solar power, aligning with our commitment to eco-conscious solutions. This multifaceted approach further solidifies Fresco's position at the forefront of electric vehicle technology, providing our discerning customers with a comprehensive and forward-thinking driving experience."
In addition to these key features, Fresco is proud to announce that the highly anticipated all-electric Fresco XL is strategically positioned for external mass production through a contracted manufacturing partnership, alongside the contemplation of an internal setup for low-volume manufacturing operations in Norway.
"The all-electric Fresco XL has been carefully planned and designed to represent the epitome of luxury in the automotive landscape," said Jakob Kirsebom Lanto, CFO & Member of the Board of Fresco. "This deliberate positioning is substantiated by our commitment to primarily engaging external production resources through strategic contract manufacturing arrangements. Simultaneously, we envision the establishment of a low-volume production setup within Norway, reflecting our forward-looking vision and dedication to local manufacturing. Our unwavering belief is that this meticulously crafted vehicle is not only set to redefine luxury in the electric vehicle segment but is also poised to captivate and engage a diverse spectrum of stakeholders within our community, solidifying Fresco's position as a trailblazer in electric vehicle innovation."
