Public Comment Open for Chafee and ETV FFY 2025- 2029 Five-year Plan 

The Department of Children and Families is seeking public comment on its FFY2025 - FFY2029 5-year plan for the federal Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood and Education and Education Training Voucher Program by June 1, 2024.

Please email your feedback and suggestions for the Chafee and ETV five-year plan to Teona Beromelidze, LCSW, Director of Adolescent and Young Adult Services at teona.beromelidze2@mass.gov by June 1, 2024.

Questions on federal requirements for the 2025-2029 Child and Family Services Plan (CFSP) can be forwarded to Nathan Landers, DCF Director of Federal Relations at nathan.landers@mass.gov.

