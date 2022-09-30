Submit Release
DCF Requests Public Comment by October 21, 2022 


Notice is hereby given that the Department of Children and Families (“DCF”) proposes to amend its regulations at 110 CMR 4.00 (Intake), under the authority of G.L. c. 18B §§ 3 and 7; G.L. c. 119 § 37; and G.L. c. 30A, § 3.


These regulations govern procedures required when children enter the care or custody of the Department, either voluntarily or through a court order, as well as reporting requirements to the District Attorneys and other law enforcement officials. The proposed amendments update 110 CMR 4.00 to reflect technical changes to ensure consistent and updated terminology and punctuation, as well as changes to Department policy and practice, which were implemented to ensure fidelity to Federal and State Laws and policies/practices.


Individuals wishing to submit public comment may do so by sending comments to Thomas P. Weierman, Deputy General Counsel, Department of Children and Families, 600 Washington Street, 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02111 or by email to thomas.p.weierman@mass.gov on or before the close of business October 21, 2022.


Individuals wishing to review the current draft of the proposed amendments may find a copy at https://edit.mass.gov/doc/intake or may request a copy in writing or in person from Office of the General Counsel, Department of Children and Families, 600 Washington Street, 6th Floor, Boston MA 02111, by e-mail at thomas.p.weierman@mass.gov, or by calling (617) 748-2020.
By order of the Department of Children and Families,
Linda S. Spears Commissioner

