SUNRISE AIRWAYS SPREADS ITS WINGS TO THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN

Sunrise Airways ushers in a new dawn for intra-regional air travel within the Eastern Caribbean Philippe Bayard, Chairman and CEO of Sunrise Airways

New intra-regional service connecting Antigua, Dominica, St. Kitts, and St. Lucia begins May 25, 2024

...it’s truly the dawn of a new day for intra-regional air travel within the Eastern Caribbean.” — Philippe Bayard

ST. JOHN'S, ANTIGUA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunrise Airways announced today the largest expansion of its route network to date with the addition of new intra-regional flights connecting four destinations within the Eastern Caribbean – Antigua, Dominica, St. Kitts, and St. Lucia. The carrier will operate the new service beginning May 25, 2024 utilizing Embraer 120 (EMB-120) twin-turboprop aircraft, offering a maximum seating capacity for 30 passengers.

Sunrise Airways Chairman and CEO, Philippe Bayard, commented on the new flights, saying: “All of us at Sunrise Airways have cherished each new route that we’ve inaugurated over the 12-year history of our airline. This latest expansion, though, is extra special as it brings the mission we started in the Western Caribbean, to better connect our islands under our One Caribbean concept, to the Eastern Caribbean in the biggest way yet. Fittingly as regards to our name, it’s truly the dawn of a new day for intra-regional air travel within the Eastern Caribbean.”

New Sunrise Airways flights within the Eastern Caribbean will operate six days per-week (every day except Tuesday). Two flights daily connect Antigua–Dominica and Antigua–St. Kitts, while Antigua–St. Lucia service will operate once daily.

“With two rotations per-day, our new Antigua, Dominica, and St. Kitts flights offer travelers in those markets tremendous flexibility,” noted Bayard. “At the same time, our new Antigua–St. Lucia service stands out as the only direct flight connecting two of the Caribbean’s most popular tourist destinations. This creates exciting new options for multi-destination travel combining the sizzle of Antigua with the Creole savoir-faire of St. Lucia for the first time.”

News of Sunrise Airways’ expansion in the Eastern Caribbean follows the October 2023 announcement of the carrier’s first-ever flights to/from Miami. The carrier also serves an additional 12 gateways across six Caribbean and Central American destinations – Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Panama City, and St. Maarten – and has plans to expand further in the Eastern Caribbean in 2024 and beyond.

For reservations and more information, visit www.SunriseAirways.net.

About Sunrise Airways (www.SunriseAirways.net)

Sunrise Airways (IATA: S6, ICAO: KSZ) is a Caribbean-based regional carrier dedicated to providing safe and reliable passenger service connecting the West Indies as never before. The Sunrise Airways route network extends throughout the Caribbean, as well as into the United States (Miami) and Central America (Panama). New flights serving gateways throughout the Eastern Caribbean are planned for 2024–2025. The Sunrise Airways corporate headquarters and Service Oversight Center (SOC) are based at Toussaint Louverture International Airport (IATA: PAP, ICAO: MTPP) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sunrise Airways is privately-owned. Its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is noted Haitian businessman, philanthropist, and pilot, Philippe Bayard.