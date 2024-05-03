Tides of Change: Mapping the Legacy of U.S. Island Imperialism and Community Empowerment
Register today for a two-part series titled “Tides of Change: Mapping the Legacy of U.S. Island Imperialism and Community Empowerment”.
May 9 and 16, 2024
5:30 – 7 p.m.
Aliʻiōlani Hale
Supreme Court Courtroom
These events are co-sponsored by the King Kamehameha V History Center, in partnership with the Center for Biographical Research at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and Brigham Young University-Hawaiʻi Jonathan Nāpela Center for Hawaiian and Pacific Studies.
