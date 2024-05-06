Futurex Launches CryptoHub: The Industries First All-In-One Encryption Solution
Futurex enables first-ever seamless encryption integration with CryptoHub, resolving complexities and cost barriers in one innovative platformSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futurex, a global leader in data security solutions, today announced the launch of CryptoHub, a groundbreaking all-in-one hardware security module (HSM) and encryption key management solution to redefine data protection standards. Unlike previous attempts to deliver comprehensive cryptographic solutions through multi-vendor strategies or acquisitions, Futurex recognized a critical flaw in this approach. Consequently, CryptoHub stands out as the industry's first genuine single-platform solution.
Available as an on-premises appliance, a containerized cloud instance, or through Futurex’s VirtuCrypt SaaS with 13 data centers worldwide, CryptoHub facilitates instant deployment and seamless integration, empowering organizations to dynamically provision any payment or general-purpose cryptographic solution on demand.
By consolidating multiple platforms into one, CryptoHub streamlines operations and fulfills the fundamental requirement of data encryption within organizations. In contrast to traditional methods that involve various products from different vendors, specialized expertise, and costly integration and maintenance services, CryptoHub significantly reduces deployment time for cryptographic services, surpassing rival solutions by over 90%.
Most Streamlined Operations:
Before CryptoHub, customers faced the challenge of deploying separate architectures for different functions, like operating a payment infrastructure, PKI, CA, and general-purpose encryption.
CryptoHub simplifies operations by integrating multiple encryption solutions into a single platform. This ensures interoperability, reduces deployment time, eliminates the need for multiple vendors and products, and streamlines management efforts, providing unparalleled simplicity and efficacy.
Moreover, the flexible and modular deployment approach pioneered by Futurex creates the industry’s lowest total cost of ownership and allows CryptoHub to be accessible to organizations of any size.
Better Risk Mitigation:
CryptoHub ensures secure cryptographic operations by delivering regulatory and industry-certified and validated encryption solutions tailored to diverse cryptographic needs. Our solution holds certifications such as FIPS 140-2 Level 3, multiple PCI standards, and supports industry-standard protocols and APIs. It is widely recognized that hardware-based encryption is the most secure methodology for delivering cryptographic solutions. Futurex’s data centers, spanning five continents, adhere to the strictest level of security protocols. By adhering to these stringent standards, CryptoHub provides the most robust protection for sensitive data.
With CryptoHub, organizations can now provision and manage any cryptographic solution, including:
- HSMs, including clusters of virtual HSMs, for general-purpose/enterprise, payments, cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT)
- PKI and certificate authority
- Key management
- Data protection
- Digital signing
-Cloud key management
"At Futurex, we're revolutionizing the encryption industry," said Abby Smith, CEO. "With CryptoHub, we've recognized and addressed a fundamental flaw. Traditionally, the market offered costly, complex solutions built on siloed products. Our innovations, like VirtuCrypt and virtual HSMs, changed that landscape. CryptoHub consolidates encryption services into one platform, reducing risks and costs for organizations of all sizes. It's about simplifying security while empowering businesses to thrive in a digital world."
Key Benefits of CryptoHub:
- Greatest Operational Efficiency: Eliminates the need for multiple products from different vendors, specialized knowledge, and costly professional services for integration and maintenance. CryptoHub’s unified platform ensures unmatched efficiency, boasting a deployment engine that outpaces competitors by 90%.
- Comprehensive Encryption Solutions: From general purpose and payment HSMs, PKI and CA to key management, CryptoHub offers a complete suite of encryption services to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises.
- Flexible Deployment to Boost Uptime and Performance: CryptoHub deploys as an appliance, virtual appliance, containerized appliance, or customizable service. It is powered by Futurex’s HSM hypervisor, enabling up to 75 HSMs per host, with failover and redundancy to ensure maximum uptime.
- Dynamic Provisioning: CryptoHub’s HSM clustering and virtual cloning support cross-region clustering, VMK (Virtual HSM Master Key) for rapid provisioning, and scalable automation through scripting in the FXCLI.
- Simplified management with the industry’s first single cryptographic platform: CryptoHub eliminates the time and management effort wasted on multiple products and platforms by consolidating all cryptographic solutions into one platform.
- Enterprise-grade confidence that your data is secure: Validated security across any cryptographic requirement with FIPS 140-2 Level 3, PCI DSS, PCI HSM, RESTful, PKCS #11, MS CNG, Java, OpenSSL, Payment APIs, and more.
As organizations navigate the threat landscape and digital transformation complexities, Futurex remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that safeguard critical data and drive business success. With CryptoHub, Futurex sets a new standard for encryption excellence, empowering businesses to confidently embrace the future of security.
For more information about CryptoHub and Futurex's comprehensive suite of data security solutions, please visit www.futurex.com/CryptoHub.
About Futurex:
For over 40 years, Futurex has been an award-winning leader and innovator in the encryption market, delivering uncompromising enterprise-grade data security solutions. Over 15,000 organizations worldwide trust Futurex to provide groundbreaking hardware security modules, key management servers, and cloud HSM solutions.
Futurex is headquartered outside of San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices worldwide and over a dozen data centers across five continents and delivers unmatched support for its clients’ mission-critical data encryption and key management requirements.
