Tragic Incidents of Gun Violence in Schools Highlight Need for Change
What Schools Can Do to Prevent Shootings with Products Like Armitek's Bulletproof GlassOREM, UTAH, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 3rd, a student at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C. was shot by a stray bullet that entered the school through a window. This incident, along with the recent shootings at LeFlore High School in Mobile, Alabama and Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, has once again brought the issue of gun violence in schools to the forefront.
The shooting at Dunbar High School resulted in the injury of a student, while the incidents at LeFlore High School and Perry High School tragically resulted in both deaths and injuries. These senseless acts of violence have left students, parents, and communities devastated and searching for answers.
Unfortunately, these are not isolated incidents. This year alone, there have been numerous reports of gun violence in schools across the country. It is a sad reality that students and educators are facing every day, and it is clear that something needs to be done to address this issue. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.
It is imperative that we prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and provide them with a learning environment free from the fear of gun violence. Some lawmakers and leaders are taking immediate action to address the issue by installing ballistic glass, also known as bulletproof glass, in schools.
Shawn Cavalli, with Armitek, a leading ballistic glass company located in Utah said, "I am sad beyond words. While it doesn't change what happened, we now have an effective solution. We are seeing more and more schools across the country install ballistic glass to keep threats and intruders out. Preventing violence drives us to continue to work around the clock to help our schools."
While costs can keep schools from installing bulletproof glass, Armitek touts products to make the transition as affordable as possible. Their website states they have the world's thinnest ballistic glass. This exclusive process allows Armitek to retrofit bulletproof glass into existing window and door frames in many cases, saving the cost of total replacement of both glass and frames. Another saving in costs comes from using less material when making the glass.
Together, we can make a difference and ensure that our schools are safe havens for learning and growth. Let us not wait for another tragedy to strike before taking action. The time for change is now.
