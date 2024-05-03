Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nina Ward as Bay County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Nina Ward as Bay County Supervisor of Elections. This appointment is effective June 8, 2024.

Nina Ward
Ward, of Panama City, is the Deputy Supervisor of Elections for Bay County. Active in her community, she currently serves as a member of the Panhandle Credit Union Advisory Council, the Deane Bozeman School Student Advisory Council, and the National Association of Election Officials. Ward attended Gulf Coast State College.

