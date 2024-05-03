NOTE TO PRESS:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Please see the attached letter from Governor Ron DeSantis sent today to Chairmen Reed and Rogers, Ranking Members Wicker and Smith, and Secretary Austin. As noted, the Air Force’s request for Congress to transfer the 114th Electronic Warfare Squadron of the Florida Air National Guard to the jurisdiction of the Space Force—particularly without the approval of the Governor—would be federal overreach, a violation of the federalist design of the National Guard, and would hinder Florida’s ability to appropriately prepare for and respond to domestic emergencies. To view the letter, click here.

Bryan Griffin, Communications Director

