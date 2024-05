Golden Trailer Awards

The GTAs, the awards show people want to watch, announces nominees!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOMINEES FOR 24th ANNUAL GOLDEN TRAILER AWARDS REVEALED. THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY CELEBRATES THE BEST IN MOTION PICTURE AND STREAMING/TELEVISION MARKETING.THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS (INCLUDING 20TH CENTURY FOX, SEARCHLIGHT AND HULU) EARNS MOST NOMINATIONS BY STUDIO AS NETFLIX AND NBC/UNIVERSAL (INCLUDING FOCUS FEATURES) ROUND OUT TOP THREE.TOP NOMINATIONS BY AGENCIES INCLUDE AV/SQUAD, FOLLOWED BY ZEALOT, GRANDSON, TRAILER PARK AND TINY HERO.THE KILLER LED NOMINATIONS FOR A FILM TITLE, FOLLOWED BY SALTBURN, WONKA, ANATOMY OF A FALL, DUNE PART 2, MONKEY MAN AND KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON.NETFLIX 3 BODY PROBLEM, MOST NOMINATED SERIES; FOLLOWED UP BY A SIX WAY TIE FOR 2ND MOST NOMS: THE CROWN S6, PERCY JACKSON, ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING S3, CRUEL SUMMER S2, DEATH & OTHER DETAILS AND GOOSEBUMPS TIED FOR NEXT IN LINE TOP HONORS.24th Annual Golden Trailer AwardsThe GTAs, the awards show people want to watch, announces nominees!The Golden Trailer Awards, the premiere movie marketing awards show shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the worldwide film and television marketing industry celebrating the 24th Annual Golden Trailer Awards, taking place this May at the The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles California.The Golden Trailer Awards takes pride in honoring the visionaries and innovators who work tirelessly behind the scenes, shaping the way we experience films and television. Join them in celebrating the brilliance of movie marketing and shape the future of our industry as they announce 2024 nominees.THE GTA24 NOMINEESLegend: Title “SubTitle”, Studio, AgencyAlphabetical order by TitleGTA24 SHOW CATEGORIES:Best ActionBoy Kills World, "Rejoice", Roadside Attractions, GrandSonMission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One "Ghost", Paramount Pictures, AV SquadMonkey Man "Beast", Universal Pictures, AV SquadThe Beekeeper: Honey Red, MGM, CreateThe Fall Guy "Thumbs Up", Universal Pictures, TRANSITBest Animation/FamilyElio, The Call, Walt Disney Studios, Screenland CreativeIF "See", Paramount Pictures, TRANSITInside Out 2 "Change", Disney, MOCEANSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse "Choice", Sony Pictures Entertainment, TRANSITWonka, Silver Lining, Warner Bros., Major MajorBest ComedyAmerican Fiction "Monk", Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative GroupFly Me To The Moon - "Connection", Apple TV+, Buddha JonesThe Beanie Bubble, Apple TV, Trailer Park GroupThe Fall Guy "Twist", Universal Pictures, AV SquadThe Family Plan "New Life", Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative GroupBest DramaBack To Black - Trailer "Voice", Focus Features, REBELKillers of the Flower Moon "Money", Apple TV+, AV SquadNapoleon "Destiny", Sony, MotiveThe Boys in the Boat "Trust", MGM+, MOCEANThe Creator "Protection", 20th Century Studios, MOCEANBest Fantasy/AdventureBorderlands: Make It Rain, Lions Gate Films, CreateDune Part Two "War", Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative GroupFuriosa, Trailer "Home", Warner Bros., X/AVKingdom of the Planet of the Apes Teaser "Dream", The Walt Disney Studios, The HiveWonka, Silver Lining, Warner Bros, Major MajorBest HorrorCuckoo "Lucky", Neon, AV SquadLate Night with the Devil - "Shocking", IFC Films, ZEALOTTalk to Me "Connect", A24, AV SquadThe Exorcist: Believer - Official Trailer, Universal, Buddha JonesThe First Omen "Child", The Walt Disney Studios, AV SquadBest Independent TrailerAnatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOTCivil War "Home", A24, AV SquadEileen - "Crazy", NEON, ZEALOTSing Sing - Reality Trailer, A24, Mark Woollen & AssociatesWe Grown Now, Sony Pictures Classics, Jump CutBest MusicBarbie - Just Ken Teaser, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & AssociatesJoker: Folie à Deux "Love", Warner Bros., Major MajorMonkey Man "Beast", Universal Pictures, AV SquadNapoleon "Destiny", Sony, MotiveOne Love: Change, Paramount Pictures, CreateBest TeaserDeadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEANLate Night with the Devil - "Shocking", IFC Films, ZEALOTPain Hustlers "Warning", Netflix, MotiveSaltburn, "Real", Amazon, GrandSonThe Killer - Blitz Teaser, Netflix, Mark Woollen & AssociatesBest ThrillerAnatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOTLeave the World Behind "Bad Dream" Trailer, Netflix, Empire DesignJoker: Folie à Deux "Love", Warner Bros., Major MajorLove Lies Bleeding "Threat", A24, AV SquadThe Killer "Breathe", Netflix, AV SquadBest Video Game TrailerCyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, "All In", CD PROJEKT RED, Lord Danger, Modern LogicMortal Kombat 1 "Answer The Call" Live Action Trailer, WB Games, BONDCall of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Source Sound Inc., GNETStar Wars Outlaws: Story Trailer, Ubisoft, AyzenbergSuicide Squad: Kill The Justice League "No More Heroes" Trailer, WB Games, BONDMost Original TrailerBoy Kills World: Trailer, Lionsgate, Buddha JonesLate Night with the Devil - "Shocking", IFC Films, ZEALOTThe First Omen, Netflix, Trailer Park GroupThe Killer - Blitz Teaser, Netflix, Mark Woollen & AssociatesThey Cloned Tyrone, "Freaky", Netflix, GrandSonSummer 2024 Blockbuster TrailerDeadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEANFuriosa, Warner Bros, Trailer Park GroupKingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer "New Trust", The Walt Disney Studios, The HiveThe Fall Guy "Twist", Universal Pictures, AV SquadTwisters "Chance", Universal Pictures, AV SquadBest Comedy (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a SeriesCurb Your Enthusiasm, Goodbye TRLR, HBO, JaxOnly Murders in the Building S3: Break A Leg, Hulu Studios, CreatePalm Royale "Join The Club", Apple TV, Seismic ProductionsThe Great Season 3 "Faith" Trailer, Hulu Originals, Hulu OriginalsThe Muppets Mayhem "Happy" Trailer, Disney Branded Television, Disney Branded TelevisionBest Drama (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a SeriesGriselda "La Jefa", Netflix, MOCEANLessons In Chemistry "Living", Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative GroupSpy/Master "Burn", Warner Bros Discovery, WBD EMEA Creative AgencyTop Boy S3 Official Trailer, Netflix, ZEALOTTrue Detective: Night Country Teaser 2, HBO, BOND--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---Visit: www.goldentrailer.com for the full list--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---