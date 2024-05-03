24th Annual Golden Trailer Awards
NOMINEES FOR 24th ANNUAL GOLDEN TRAILER AWARDS REVEALED. THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY CELEBRATES THE BEST IN MOTION PICTURE AND STREAMING/TELEVISION MARKETING.
THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS (INCLUDING 20TH CENTURY FOX, SEARCHLIGHT AND HULU) EARNS MOST NOMINATIONS BY STUDIO AS NETFLIX AND NBC/UNIVERSAL (INCLUDING FOCUS FEATURES) ROUND OUT TOP THREE.
TOP NOMINATIONS BY AGENCIES INCLUDE AV/SQUAD, FOLLOWED BY ZEALOT, GRANDSON, TRAILER PARK AND TINY HERO.
THE KILLER LED NOMINATIONS FOR A FILM TITLE, FOLLOWED BY SALTBURN, WONKA, ANATOMY OF A FALL, DUNE PART 2, MONKEY MAN AND KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON.
NETFLIX 3 BODY PROBLEM, MOST NOMINATED SERIES; FOLLOWED UP BY A SIX WAY TIE FOR 2ND MOST NOMS: THE CROWN S6, PERCY JACKSON, ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING S3, CRUEL SUMMER S2, DEATH & OTHER DETAILS AND GOOSEBUMPS TIED FOR NEXT IN LINE TOP HONORS.
The Golden Trailer Awards, the premiere movie marketing awards show shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the worldwide film and television marketing industry celebrating the 24th Annual Golden Trailer Awards, taking place this May at the The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles California.
The Golden Trailer Awards takes pride in honoring the visionaries and innovators who work tirelessly behind the scenes, shaping the way we experience films and television. Join them in celebrating the brilliance of movie marketing and shape the future of our industry as they announce 2024 nominees.
THE GTA24 NOMINEES
Legend: Title “SubTitle”, Studio, Agency
Alphabetical order by Title
GTA24 SHOW CATEGORIES:
Best Action
Boy Kills World, "Rejoice", Roadside Attractions, GrandSon
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One "Ghost", Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
Monkey Man "Beast", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
The Beekeeper: Honey Red, MGM, Create
The Fall Guy "Thumbs Up", Universal Pictures, TRANSIT
Best Animation/Family
Elio, The Call, Walt Disney Studios, Screenland Creative
IF "See", Paramount Pictures, TRANSIT
Inside Out 2 "Change", Disney, MOCEAN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse "Choice", Sony Pictures Entertainment, TRANSIT
Wonka, Silver Lining, Warner Bros., Major Major
Best Comedy
American Fiction "Monk", Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group
Fly Me To The Moon - "Connection", Apple TV+, Buddha Jones
The Beanie Bubble, Apple TV, Trailer Park Group
The Fall Guy "Twist", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
The Family Plan "New Life", Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Drama
Back To Black - Trailer "Voice", Focus Features, REBEL
Killers of the Flower Moon "Money", Apple TV+, AV Squad
Napoleon "Destiny", Sony, Motive
The Boys in the Boat "Trust", MGM+, MOCEAN
The Creator "Protection", 20th Century Studios, MOCEAN
Best Fantasy/Adventure
Borderlands: Make It Rain, Lions Gate Films, Create
Dune Part Two "War", Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group
Furiosa, Trailer "Home", Warner Bros., X/AV
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Teaser "Dream", The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
Wonka, Silver Lining, Warner Bros, Major Major
Best Horror
Cuckoo "Lucky", Neon, AV Squad
Late Night with the Devil - "Shocking", IFC Films, ZEALOT
Talk to Me "Connect", A24, AV Squad
The Exorcist: Believer - Official Trailer, Universal, Buddha Jones
The First Omen "Child", The Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Best Independent Trailer
Anatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOT
Civil War "Home", A24, AV Squad
Eileen - "Crazy", NEON, ZEALOT
Sing Sing - Reality Trailer, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
We Grown Now, Sony Pictures Classics, Jump Cut
Best Music
Barbie - Just Ken Teaser, Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Joker: Folie à Deux "Love", Warner Bros., Major Major
Monkey Man "Beast", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Napoleon "Destiny", Sony, Motive
One Love: Change, Paramount Pictures, Create
Best Teaser
Deadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEAN
Late Night with the Devil - "Shocking", IFC Films, ZEALOT
Pain Hustlers "Warning", Netflix, Motive
Saltburn, "Real", Amazon, GrandSon
The Killer - Blitz Teaser, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Thriller
Anatomy of a Fall - "Monster", NEON, ZEALOT
Leave the World Behind "Bad Dream" Trailer, Netflix, Empire Design
Joker: Folie à Deux "Love", Warner Bros., Major Major
Love Lies Bleeding "Threat", A24, AV Squad
The Killer "Breathe", Netflix, AV Squad
Best Video Game Trailer
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, "All In", CD PROJEKT RED, Lord Danger, Modern Logic
Mortal Kombat 1 "Answer The Call" Live Action Trailer, WB Games, BOND
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Source Sound Inc., GNET
Star Wars Outlaws: Story Trailer, Ubisoft, Ayzenberg
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League "No More Heroes" Trailer, WB Games, BOND
Most Original Trailer
Boy Kills World: Trailer, Lionsgate, Buddha Jones
Late Night with the Devil - "Shocking", IFC Films, ZEALOT
The First Omen, Netflix, Trailer Park Group
The Killer - Blitz Teaser, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
They Cloned Tyrone, "Freaky", Netflix, GrandSon
Summer 2024 Blockbuster Trailer
Deadpool & Wolverine "Taken", Disney, MOCEAN
Furiosa, Warner Bros, Trailer Park Group
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer "New Trust", The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
The Fall Guy "Twist", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Twisters "Chance", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Comedy (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Goodbye TRLR, HBO, Jax
Only Murders in the Building S3: Break A Leg, Hulu Studios, Create
Palm Royale "Join The Club", Apple TV, Seismic Productions
The Great Season 3 "Faith" Trailer, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
The Muppets Mayhem "Happy" Trailer, Disney Branded Television, Disney Branded Television
Best Drama (TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser) for a Series
Griselda "La Jefa", Netflix, MOCEAN
Lessons In Chemistry "Living", Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group
Spy/Master "Burn", Warner Bros Discovery, WBD EMEA Creative Agency
Top Boy S3 Official Trailer, Netflix, ZEALOT
True Detective: Night Country Teaser 2, HBO, BOND
Visit: www.goldentrailer.com for the full list
