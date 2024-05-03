State Accepting Comment on Draft Sea Level Rise Update

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is now accepting public comments on the Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel’s draft Sea Level Rise update. Public comments will be accepted until July 3, 2024, at 5 p.m.

The draft Sea Level Rise Update is available for review online.

The Coastal Resources Commission 2022 Charge to the Science Panel states:

“…The issue of sea level rise is of great importance to the State, its policy makers and the citizens of North Carolina. Periodic updates using current data are vital to help inform planning and decision making.

The CRC therefore requests that the Science Panel conduct an annual review of any new and significant scientific literature and studies that address the range of implications of sea level rise at the State, sub-regional, and local scales…”

Comments will be accepted by email at DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov with “Draft Sea Level Rise Update” in the subject line or by USPS mail to:

NCDEQ Division of Coastal Management

Attn: Tancred Miller, Division Director

400 Commerce Avenue

Morehead City, NC 28557

The Science Panel will consider all public comments before finalizing the proposed draft report.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

