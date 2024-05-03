Weekly Traffic Update: May 3, 2024

City Crack Seal Program to begin May 7

Beginning Tuesday, May 7, City contractors will begin work across Lawrence for the City’s Crack Seal Program. This yearly program facilitates preventative maintenance on streets that have been identified for crack sealing.

Crack sealing is a preservation treatment process in which hot sealant is applied to cracks in pavement to prevent water intrusion, thus extending the life of our roadways.

Crews will perform crack sealing work continuously through the week, Monday through Saturday from 7 AM to 7 PM, to complete the list of identified streets. In each work location, various temporary lane closures will occur on the day of scheduled work to allow the mobile crack sealing work to be performed. This work will continue through mid-June, pending weather or other delays.

The 2024 Crack Seal Program map (PDF) is available to view online. Please be mindful of crews and reduce speed in areas where work is being performed.

Northbound outside Lane Closed on Kasold Drive for Utility Work

Beginning Wednesday, May 8, crews from Evergy will close the northbound outside lane on Kasold Dr. (south of Bob Billings Pkwy) to perform utility work. Access to the right turn lane at Bob Billings Pkwy will not be impacted from this closure.

The City anticipates this closure to be removed by May 20, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org