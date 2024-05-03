Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Congratulates Roberts County State’s Attorney for Prosecutor of the Year Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, May 3,2024

Contact: Tony ManganCommunications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D.  – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley congratulates Roberts County State’s Attorney Dylan D. Kirchmeier for being named as the Prosecutor of the Year by the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association.

“I appreciate working with State’s Attorneys like Dylan who care about protecting people and property within his county,” said Attorney General Jackley. 

Kirchmeier received the award Thursday night during the association’s annual meeting in Deadwood. The Prosecutor of the Year award, established in 2002, is given annually to an outstanding South Dakota prosecutor.

Attorney General Jackley also congratulates Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson who will serve as the association’s board president and Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel who will serve as the association’s vice president.

“Both Dan and Lara are strong prosecutors that will serve the Association well,” said Attorney General Jackley.

                                                           -30-

Pictured in photo left to right: South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, Roberts County State’s Attorney Dylan D. Kirchmeier; Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson; and, Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel.

