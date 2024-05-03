NIC partners with Samsung Vietnam in developing tech talent

VIETNAM, May 3 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC) and Samsung Vietnam officially kick started a technology talent development programme called ‘Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC)’ for the academic year 2023-2024 in Hà Nội on May 3.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc emphasised the programme marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Samsung and NIC, aiming to concretise the vision of both organisations. The project aims to help Việt Nam integrate deeper into the global production value chain, and gradually becoming a destination for innovation in the region and the world.

She applauded the determination and efforts made by the Samsung Group in joining hands with the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the NIC and relevant ministries and sectors to develop innovative and high-tech capacity for young Vietnamese people.

The partnership contributes to developing future talents in key sectors of the 4th Industrial Revolution, she stressed.

Samsung Vietnam’s General Director Choi Joo Ho said the SIC is a model for training Vietnamese youth to become talents in the technology sector. He expressed his hope that Samsung's talent development activities will gain new momentum, thus achieving greater success in the future.

Samsung Vietnam in collaboration with NIC will organise training courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data for about 200 students from some member universities of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi and FPT University.

The three-month courses are designed on the foundation of education that combines core future technology skills with soft skills and practical work skills.

Upon completion of the courses, students will receive certificates and have a chance to participate in other activities in the project, such as the Innovation Tech Challenge - a competition aimed at providing a platform for students to apply the knowledge and skills learned to real-world scenarios.

Students take part in free Korean language training courses, and have the opportunity to meet with engineers working at Samsung's Research and Development Centre in Việt Nam, thus gaining insights into future career orientations related to the IT industry.

The SIC is part of Samsung Vietnam's efforts to accompany NIC in response to the Vietnamese Government's call to mobilise resources to support Việt Nam in realising the goal of training 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030. — VNS