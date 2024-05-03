Hải Dương to hold conference promoting Thanh Hà lychee

VIETNAM, May 3 - HÀ NỘI — A conference on promoting the consumption of lychee and agricultural products of Hải Dương Province will be organised on May 9.

The conference will be held both in-person and online by the Department of Industry and Trade of Hải Dương Province in coordination with the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and Thanh Hà District People's Committee with the participation of the Vietnamese trade offices abroad and foreign businesses.

Approximately 50 foreign stakeholders are expected to participate online, along with about 100 delegates, including representatives from various Vietnamese trade offices, food processing companies, agricultural product importers and buyers from China, Japan, Australia, India, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), the US and some Middle East countries.

Two-hundred delegates are expected to attend in person at the headquarters of the People's Committee of Thanh Hà District, Hải Dương Province.

Thanh Hà lychee consumption promotion conference aims to create opportunities for businesses, production and processing facilities, and business households in Hải Dương Province to promote trade, quality and brand, stimulate domestic consumption and export; develop existing markets, find and expand new and potential markets.

In addition, the conference will help units and businesses learn and grasp market needs and regulations on import and export of foreign markets to be proactive in the production and sales of lychees and provincial agricultural products.

At the same time, the conference will also introduce the potential and strengths of lychees and agricultural products of Hải Dương Province, gradually building a value chain for its agricultural products in a sustainable way. — VNS