The New Weyburn General Hospital Approximately 30 Per Cent Complete

May 3, 2024

Construction of the new Weyburn General Hospital (WGH) is advancing on schedule with the building's superstructure and shell well underway. This includes exterior walls, roofs and windows, as well as interior floors and mechanical and electrical rough-ins in their early stages. As of late April 2024, construction of the facility is approximately 30 per cent complete.

"Accessible healthcare is important to the people of this province and the new Weyburn Hospital will help achieve this by providing many healthcare services patients need in one place," Minister of Rural and Remote Health Tim McLeod said. "I extend my sincere thanks to the Weyburn and District Hospital foundation for their support in achieving this goal."

"We are pleased with the progress of construction on this facility." Minister for SaskBuilds and Procurement Joe Hargrave said. "This is possible because of the collaboration we have enjoyed from all the stakeholders working on this project. We are grateful for all their work and look forward to the timely completion of construction."

When complete, the new 35-bed health care facility in Weyburn will offer improved and expanded access to health services for residents in the area. The facility will feature 25 acute care beds and 10 inpatient mental health beds, Emergency Medical Services, ambulatory care, allied health, a heliport to facilitate safer and more efficient patient transport, as well as additional space for social work and the Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation office. All of these services will be available under one roof, making it more convenient for patients to receive the care they need.

"Today's construction update is great news for this community and surrounding areas," Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan said. "When the Weyburn Hospital is complete, residents will find many healthcare services they need closer to home, in one convenient location."

"With the structure of the hospital taking shape, the SHA is actively planning for the care our teams will provide patients," Derek Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Saskatchewan Health Authority, said. "The new Weyburn General Hospital represents a significant upgrade to health services provided to residents of Weyburn and the surrounding region, not only in terms of technology, but also to the innovations in patient care that will lead to improved patient outcomes."

"Wright Construction is excited to have reached this important milestone in the project." Chief Operating Officer Chris Doka said. "We are pleased with how the overall design has developed and with the progress on site. The collaboration with the SaskBuilds' team and the community of Weyburn has contributed to the current success of the project, and we look forward to continuing those relationships on our way to the next milestone."

"It's great to see the progress that has been made on this impressive new facility," said Jeff Hayward, Board Chair of the Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation. "Reality is setting in for the people of Weyburn and surrounding area, as this state of the art modern, health care facility takes shape."

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing more than $120 million in the development of the facility. An additional $38.4 million for a portion of the capital costs as well as furniture, fixtures and equipment will be funded by the community and Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation. Construction is expected to be completed by December 2025.

