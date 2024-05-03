Vietnamese pomelo to be exported to Australia

VIETNAM, May 3 -

HÀ NỘI - The import of Vietnamese fresh pomelo into the Australian market may be allowed if the product meets the Oceanian country's biosecurity conditions, said the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam).

The SPS Vietnam said it recently received a notification from the Secretariat of the SPS/WTO Committee No. G/SPS/N/AUS/588 regarding the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s analysis of import risk for Vietnamese fresh pomelo.

To gain access to the Australian market, the Vietnamese pomelo must comply with biosecurity risk management measures targeting 19 specific organisms, including diaphorina citri, brevipalpus phoenicis, bactrocera carambolae, bactrocera correcta, bactrocera dorsalis, bactrocera zonata, zeugodacus cucurbitae, zeugodacus tau, exallomochlus hispidus, planococcus lilacinus, rastrococcus pentagona, parlatoria cinerea, parlatoria ziziphi, pseudaulacaspis pentagona, panonychus citri, tetranychus kanzawai, scirtothrips dorsalis, thrips tabaci and xanthomonas citri subsp. citri.

Other requirements regarding cultivation zones, packaging facilities and manufacturing sites are also specified in the notification. - VNS