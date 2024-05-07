hunterAI Secures Second Round of Funding from Health Plan Alliance (HPA)
A continued institutional commitment to innovative technological solutions tackling cost challenges in healthcare.
“We are thrilled to partner with Health Plan Alliance in our mission to leverage AI and machine learning toward improved healthcare cost management” ”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hunterAI, a leading provider of artificial intelligence analytics solutions for healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed its second round of funding with Health Plan Alliance (HPA), a prominent consortium of health plans dedicated to advancing healthcare innovation.
— Jeffrey Heenan-Jalil, Founder & CEO of hunterAI
This significant investment from HPA underscores hunterAI's commitment to revolutionizing healthcare through the application of cutting-edge technologies. With this latest round of funding, hunterAI will accelerate the development and deployment of its AI-powered solutions aimed at healthcare cost management. By harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, hunterAI aims to bring greater transparency to healthcare cost analysis and management for more efficient and effective cost management practices.
“We are thrilled to partner with Health Plan Alliance in our mission to leverage AI and machine learning toward improved healthcare cost management” said Jeffrey Heenan-Jalil, Founder & CEO of hunterAI. “This investment will further accelerate our offering beyond financial spend data analysis, allowing us to deliver innovative solutions to address the pressing challenges in healthcare cost management. By utilizing this powerful technology, we can empower healthcare providers and payers to make data-driven decisions and drive positive change in the industry.”
hunterAI’s platform utilizes open-source tools, proprietary natural language processing (NLP) and large language models (LLM) to transform raw spend data, identifying valuable data points and unlocking monetizable insights, trends, and benchmarks. With over four years of research and development investment, deployed on AWS in a secure environment, their AI solutions enable providers and payers to gain true data transparency, streamline workflows, and optimize healthcare cost management.
"Health Plan Alliance is excited to support hunterAI in their mission to improve healthcare cost management through the use of AI and machine learning," said Joe Lastinger, president of Health Plan Alliance. "We believe that hunterAI's innovative technology and approach will significantly impact the way healthcare costs are analyzed and managed. By bringing their solutions to our members, we aim to collectively drive positive change in the industry and improve cost management practices."
With the support of Health Plan Alliance and other strategic partners, hunterAI is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth trajectory and make a meaningful impact on the future of healthcare cost management.
About hunterAI
hunterAI is a leading provider of artificial intelligence analytics solutions for healthcare. Their AI-powered platform utilizes advanced algorithms, natural language processing, and large language models to transform complex healthcare spend data into actionable insights. hunterAI's innovative solutions empower healthcare providers and payers to optimize cost management practices, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes.
About Health Plan Alliance
Health Plan Alliance (HPA) is a consortium of health plans committed to collaborating and sharing knowledge to advance healthcare innovation. HPA's member organizations collectively serve millions of individuals across the United States, working together to drive positive change in the healthcare industry and their communities.
Hunter Heenan-Jalil
hunterAI
+ +1 6073176070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn